November 6, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Revised Policy Increases Affordable Housing Requirements in Marina del Rey

This Mandate Applies to New Leases or New Development Projects.

By Zach Armstrong

After the L.A. Board of Supervisors approved a revised policy, real estate developers will have to include more affordable housing units in their Marina del Rey projects.

While a previous proposal increased the amount of on-site affordable housing for up to 20%, the policy approved at its Oct. 17 meeting calls for 30% of residential units in newly-built and “rehabilitated projects” (revitalizations of structural systems that result in at least three tenants vacated for at least 15 days) to be set at below market rates. Two-thirds of which are reserved for very low-income households while the rest are for ones deemed either low- or moderate-income.

This mandate applies to new leases or new development projects. While it doesn’t apply to entities currently leasing land from L.A. County, current lessees seeking County approval of discretionary entitlements might have to comply.

According to Urbanize LA, the 30% rate is higher than those in Santa Monica where affordability requirements vary from 20 to 25% in its Downtown area, while it also exceeds inclusionary housing requirements of Downtown Community Plans ranging from 8 to 16% depending on income.

Los Angeles County and the Los Angeles County Development Authority will administer as much as $200,000 for costs related to the new policy, since it could start seeing less rent revenue as per market rate units now being converted into affordable ones.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

European-Inspired Estate on Huntington Bluffs Lists for Nearly $25M

November 5, 2023

Read more
November 5, 2023

The Home Comprises an Entertainer’s Kitchen, a Wine and Billiards Room, a Library, an Elevator and 10-Vehicle Garage This European-inspired...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Nearly 5,000 Sq Ft Venice Land Lot on Market for $6.5M

November 5, 2023

Read more
November 5, 2023

The Property Is Adjacent to an Undeveloped Lot on Electric Avenue Located on Abbot Kinney, this $6.5 million property at...

Photo: Cleobella
Hard, News

Holiday Collection Pop-Up by Katherine Schwarzenegger Coming to Palisades Village

November 3, 2023

Read more
November 3, 2023

The Collection Is in Partnership With Cleobella, an Ethically Handmade Accessories Brand Committed to Sustainability Katherine Schwarzenegger and Angela O’Brien,...
News, Video

(Video) Two Immersive Domes Coming to Downtown Santa Monica

November 3, 2023

Read more
November 3, 2023

Haibu Media Group is bringing a film dome, arcades, and more to DTSM @yovenicenews Santa Monica is getting two immersive...

Photo: Councilmember Traci Park
Hard, News

New Mural Underway After Long-Standing Mar Vista Encampment Cleared

November 2, 2023

Read more
November 2, 2023

Officials Deep Cleaned the Streets While Graffiti Was Removed for the First Time in a Decade By Zach Armstrong Mar...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Motorcyclist Loses Life in Venice Collision

November 2, 2023

Read more
November 2, 2023

The Motorcycle Collided With the Passenger Side of a Car A Venice motorcyclist met a tragic end in a motorcycle...

Photo: Instagram: @artstablesm
Dining, News

This is the “Social Hour” Menu Offered at Art’s Table

November 2, 2023

Read more
November 2, 2023

Everything From Bar Bites to $6 Beers to $10 Wines By Zach Armstrong Situated at 1002 MONTANA AVE., the festive...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: The Canal Market Offers the Quintessential Locals Experience

November 1, 2023

Read more
November 1, 2023

Venice Sourced Products, Wine Club, Coffees and In-House Florist Makes This Destination a True Gem! By Nick Antonicello The Canal...
News, Video

(Video) Trick-or-Treating Highlights from Pacific Palisades

November 1, 2023

Read more
November 1, 2023

Palisadian families haunted the streets with costumes and spooking candy-giving neighbors. @yovenicenews Trick-or-Treating Highlights from Pacific Palisades Palisadian families haunted...

Photo: Instagram: @blackinmayberry
News, upbeat

Upcoming Venice Art Exhibit Challenges Racism

October 31, 2023

Read more
October 31, 2023

Each artist has been selected based on their artwork’s capacity to challenge preconceived notions and spark discussions. “Art Against Racism...

Photo: Concordia University Handbell Ensemble
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: “Masters in the Chapel,” 23-24 Season Begins December 3rd!

October 31, 2023

Read more
October 31, 2023

Performed With the Highest Difficulty of Handbell Repertoire at a Virtuosic Level By Nick Antonicello The Holiday Season is practically...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Vehicle Collides with 69-Year-Old Cyclist at Santa Monica Intersection

October 31, 2023

Read more
October 31, 2023

A Man Claimed on X That the Victim Was His Friend and Was Taken off Life Support By Zach Armstrong...
News, Video

(Video) Highlights from DTSM’s “Día de los Muertos” Event on Promenade

October 31, 2023

Read more
October 31, 2023

Introducing the Downtown Beat – a video series highlighting the fun and exciting things going on in the Downtown Santa...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

VNC Homelessness Committee Reorganizes, Park Staffers Address Current State of Homelessness in CD-11

October 31, 2023

Read more
October 31, 2023

Despite a 73% Spike in Homelessness Year Over Year in Cd-11, Team Park Remains Cautiously Optimistic Moving Forward! By Nick...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

LAPD YouTube Account Briefly Suspended After Showing Brutal Venice Attack

October 31, 2023

Read more
October 31, 2023

The Graphic Video Showed Where an Argument Led to a Violent Confrontation By Zach Armstrong The YouTube account of the...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR