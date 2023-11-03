Holiday Collection Pop-Up by Katherine Schwarzenegger Coming to Palisades Village

The Collection Is in Partnership With Cleobella, an Ethically Handmade Accessories Brand Committed to Sustainability

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Angela O’Brien, the Founder of Cleobella, invite all to a weekend of holiday festivities at The Coast Lounge in Palisades Village.

Visitors will have the exclusive opportunity to shop the newly launched Cleobella x Katherine Schwarzenegger holiday collection. This collection, which launched on Nov. 1, is packed with festive items including party dresses for both moms and their little ones, holiday pajamas, hostess gifts, aprons, kitchen essentials, and more.

Guests will be treated to a complimentary hot cocoa bar. Furthermore, a free gift wrapping station will be available. For those looking to add a personal touch to their holiday decorations, an ornament decorating station will provide all the supplies you need.

Event is taking place Saturday, Nov. 4, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Coast Lounge at Palisades Village, located at 15225 Palisades Village Lane.

Special offers include spending $400 or more to receive a free Cleobella Candle (valued at $80), or get a free Ettitude silk pillowcase with all PJ orders.

1% of the sales from the Cleobella x Katherine Schwarzenegger Collection will be donated to NICHD – The Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.

Katherine Schwarzenegger partnered with Cleobella to create this collection, inspired by her cherished family memories and the places that hold special meaning in her heart. The Cleobella x Katherine Schwarzenegger holiday collection encapsulates the essence of the heartfelt holiday moments where time stands still, and cherished memories are born.

Cleobella is an ethically handmade clothing and accessories brand committed to sustainability and provides employment opportunities to independent artisans worldwide. Sustainability has been a core principle for the brand over the years, with a focus on biodegradable and sustainable fabrics.