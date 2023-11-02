November 3, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Motorcyclist Loses Life in Venice Collision

The Motorcycle Collided With the Passenger Side of a Car

A Venice motorcyclist met a tragic end in a motorcycle accident on the night of October 27 at approximately 10:55 p.m. at the intersection of Lincoln Blvd and Lake St in Venice, according to Local Accident Reports.

William Evans-Phelps, 37, was traveling south on Lincoln Blvd when his motorcycle collided with the passenger side of a car. The vehicle, driven by an 81-year-old, was in the process of making a westward turn onto Lake St. at the time of the collision. Evans-Phelps succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene.

The elderly driver, who declined hospitalization, remained present to cooperate with LAPD. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner later identified the victim as William Evans-Phelps, according to Local Accident Reports. Authorities are actively conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this fatal collision.

