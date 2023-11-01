November 2, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: The Canal Market Offers the Quintessential Locals Experience

Venice Sourced Products, Wine Club, Coffees and In-House Florist Makes This Destination a True Gem!

By Nick Antonicello

The Canal Market, more commonly known as Kim’s Market for years to longtime locals is an urban experience as unique as its location just steps away from the historic Venice Canals and just across the way from the Friday Farmers Market.

Located at 600 Mildred Avenue, the Canal Market offers a different array of items and services that will have you coming back again and again.

In the heart of Venice just across from the Public Library, it is the true neighborhood market in every sense of the word.

An array of coffee offerings, wines, spirits as well as pastries, the Canal Market specializes in authentic specialty items from as far away is Italy or more closer to home here in California.

Open from 7AM to 7PM most days and 8PM on Thursday, Friday and Saturdays, the Canal Market has a YELP rating of 4.0 out of 5.0 and enjoys a strong local customer base who can walk and bike to this inviting location.

Described as “cozy, feminine, thoughtful and welcoming,” the Canal Market has both a Wine Club and in-house florist service for all of your entertaining needs.

There is a $55 monthly fee for membership and you receive a 10% discount on all items purchased as well as two bottles of wine per month. The membership is automatically renewed for your convenience and pick-ups are on the first day of each new month of the year.

What makes the Canal Market so special is the outdoor courtyard where one can read the newspaper, bring a tablet or just mingle with your neighbors while having pancakes on the patio!

To learn more about the Canal Market, visit them online at www.thecanalmarket.com or via e-mail hello@thecanalmarket.com

The number is (424) 228-5856.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident of Venice and covers the news and happenings of the community. Have a take or tip on all things Venice? Contact him online at nantoni@mindspring.com

