Santa Clara Ave Residence on Market for $5.9M

The Layout Features a Projector System That Projects Images and Videos Onto an Oversized White Wall

This property at 633 Santa Clara Ave. marries creativity, spaciousness, and boundless potential, encompassing approximately 5,224 square feet of crafted living space.

Upon entering this home, you’ll be welcomed by the first floor graced by soaring 17-foot ceilings. The open layout guides you through this area, featuring a bespoke projector system that elegantly projects images and videos onto an oversized white wall. As you ascend to the mezzanine level, two generously proportioned bedrooms come into view, connected by a beautifully appointed bathroom.

The journey continues to the top level of this residence, where a striking combination of living, dining, and relaxation spaces await. The chef’s kitchen showcases high-end commercial-grade appliances, abundant storage, and skylights that infuse the area with inviting natural light. This kitchen is meticulously designed for culinary enthusiasts, offering an ideal setting for crafting gourmet meals and culinary masterpieces. Adjacent to the kitchen, a secondary living area provides an ideal setting for casual gatherings and unwinding after a long day. This versatile space can be easily tailored to meet your specific needs, whether as a home office or an art studio.

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/633-Santa-Clara-Ave_Venice_CA_90291_M18112-00090?from=srp-list-card.