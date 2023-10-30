October 30, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Equity Firm Adjusts Plans for Another Santa Monica Mixed-Use Project

It’s Modified Plan Incorporates 150 Residential Units and Ground-Floor Commercial Space

Cypress Equity Investments has initiated revisions once again for one of its handful of mixed-use projects intended for Santa Monica, Urbanize LA reported.

Since 2022, the Los Angeles-based developer has been pursuing a project located at 2025 Wilshire Boulevard. The original proposal entailed replacing a series of commercial structures with a multifamily residential complex featuring ground-floor commercial usage. Initially, it was envisioned as a four-story structure with 46 residential units. However, a recent proposal update, disclosed through a project website, presents an expanded eight-story development, reported Urbanize. 

This modified plan incorporates 150 residential units, ground-floor commercial space, and a subterranean parking facility spanning three levels with a capacity for 205 cars. A rendering of the updated design showcases a contemporary building characterized by earthy brown and beige tones, with perforated metal panels adorning balconies and an interior opening integrated into the structure, reported Urbanize.

The earlier iteration of the project had intended to include off-site affordable housing in a building on 19th Street.

The private equity investment company is concurrently advancing two other developments along Wilshire Boulevard and has over half a dozen projects in the pipeline throughout the City of Santa Monica.

Related Posts
Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Santa Clara Ave Residence on Market for $5.9M

October 30, 2023

Read more
October 30, 2023

The Layout Features a Projector System That Projects Images and Videos Onto an Oversized White Wall This property at 633...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

“Nexus House” in Venice Lists on Market for $9.8M

October 30, 2023

Read more
October 30, 2023

The Residence Was Conceived by Woods + Dangaran AIA and Brought to Life by Saint Aignan Builders Nexus House, a...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Recreational Marijuana Sales to Expand in Santa Monica After Zoning Changes

October 27, 2023

Read more
October 27, 2023

A Cannabis Social Equity Program Could Apply to Two Medicinal Cannabis Retailers in the City By Zach Armstrong Approved changes...
News, Video

(Video) German Clothing Brand Opens Boutique on Main Street

October 27, 2023

Read more
October 27, 2023

Engelbert Strauss opens up on 1320 Main Street with 1,000 sq ft of retail. @yovenicenews Venice has a new boutique...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Bus Shelters Become Homeless Encampments Along Washington Blvd

October 27, 2023

Read more
October 27, 2023

Dozens of RVs Are Now Permanently Parked Between the Beach and Lincoln, Residents Reaching Out for Assistance! By Nick Antonicello...

Photo: Instagram: @tacosporfavor_inc
Dining, News

West L.A. Mexican Restaurant Chain to Open Another Santa Monica Spot

October 26, 2023

Read more
October 26, 2023

The New Outpost Along Is Reportedly Replacing the British-Themed Watering Hole Cock N’ Bull By Zach Armstrong Tacos Por Favor,...

Photo: Instagram: @crawlwithus
Dining, News

Halloween Bar Crawl Coming to Santa Monica

October 26, 2023

Read more
October 26, 2023

Attendees Will Be Given Wristbands and Are Encouraged to Dress in Costumes By Zach Armstrong Adults can converge in Santa...

Photo: Instagram: @officialpandaexpress
Dining, News

Panda Express to Open New Venice Location

October 25, 2023

Read more
October 25, 2023

The New Spot Is Replacing a Similar Asian Eatery A branch of Panda Express is poised to establish a presence...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

From Spooky Screenings to Pumpkin Patches, Check Out LA’s Halloween Events

October 25, 2023

Read more
October 25, 2023

Halloween Delights and Haunting Days and Nights in Los Angeles By Dolores Quintana Halloween, the true apex of the spooky...

Photo: Instagram: @thehollywoodroosevelt
News, upbeat

Hollywood Roosevelt Holding “American Horror Story” Themed Halloween Party

October 25, 2023

Read more
October 25, 2023

Don Your Most Hauntingly Elegant Attire Prepare to journey into the supernatural and immerse in a night of terror at...
News, Video

(Video) Meet the Best of Pacific Palisades Winner – Dry Cleaner/Tailor

October 24, 2023

Read more
October 24, 2023

Located on Sunset Blvd., this is voted best dry cleaner/tailor in Pacific Palisades @yovenicenews Meet the Best of Pacific Palisades...

Photo: Instagram: @halloweenboatparade
News, Real Estate

Halloween Boat Parade Coming to Marina del Rey

October 24, 2023

Read more
October 24, 2023

The Parade Is Set to Include Prizes Awarded in Multiple Categories The 2nd Annual Halloween Boat Parade, “Hola Halloween”, is...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Main Street Yoga Studio Gives Abundance of Divine Light and Flow

October 24, 2023

Read more
October 24, 2023

Leah  Zaccaria’s “Shefayoga Venice” Defines a Community Spirit and Mood,  And a New Approach to the Art of Yoga By...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Pali High Hosting Production of “Little Women”

October 24, 2023

Read more
October 24, 2023

Evangeline Lindes Takes on the Role of Jo March By Zach Armstrong Palisades Charter High School is putting on a...
News, Video

(Video) See Inside Marina del Rey’s New Barnes and Noble Store

October 24, 2023

Read more
October 24, 2023

Minutes Away From the Previous Venice Location, the Bookstore Chain Has Opened New Doors @yovenicenews Marina del Rey has a...

