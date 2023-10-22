15-Unit Housing Development in Venice on Market for Under $8M

Constructed in 1959, This Building Features Both One and Two-Bedroom Units

A 15-unit multifamily property at 2700 Abbot Kinney Blvd. in Venice is now available for $7.85 million, offering an investment opportunity in the heart of Los Angeles’ iconic beachside community.

Originally constructed in 1959, this building features both one and two-bedroom units, each proportioned and designed with appealing floor plans. Positioned on an expansive corner lot, the property benefits from natural light in all units. Current rents average approximately $2.83 per square foot. Additionally, the property provides dedicated parking for all units and houses an on-site laundry facility.

The listing is courtesy of Jonathan Taksa of Remax Commercial and Investment Realty. For more information on the property, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/2700-abbot-kinney-boulevard-venice-ca-90291/1358788865942723913/.