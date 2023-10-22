October 23, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: MLS.com

15-Unit Housing Development in Venice on Market for Under $8M

Constructed in 1959, This Building Features Both One and Two-Bedroom Units

A 15-unit multifamily property at 2700 Abbot Kinney Blvd. in Venice is now available for $7.85 million, offering an investment opportunity in the heart of Los Angeles’ iconic beachside community. 

Originally constructed in 1959, this building features both one and two-bedroom units, each proportioned and designed with appealing floor plans. Positioned on an expansive corner lot, the property benefits from natural light in all units. Current rents average approximately $2.83 per square foot. Additionally, the property provides dedicated parking for all units and houses an on-site laundry facility.

The listing is courtesy of Jonathan Taksa of Remax Commercial and Investment Realty. For more information on the property, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/2700-abbot-kinney-boulevard-venice-ca-90291/1358788865942723913/.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Three-Level Venice Canal Home Unveiled at $6.3M

October 22, 2023

Read more
October 22, 2023

This Residence Has Been Seven Years in the Making Nestled along the historic Venice Canals, this three-level residence at 442...
Hard, News

Venice High School Evacuated Amid Threat, LAPD Investigates

October 20, 2023

Read more
October 20, 2023

Venice Boulevard Was Temporarily Closed by the Police During the Investigation In an incident that raised concerns about the safety...
News, Video

(Video) Sneak Peek of Santa Monica’s “Day of the Dead” Festival

October 20, 2023

Read more
October 20, 2023

The traditional Día de los Muertos is coming back to Third Street Promenade @yovenicenews Sneak Peek of Santa Monica’s “Day...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Saint Mark’s Centennial Continues With Annual Festival This Weekend

October 20, 2023

Read more
October 20, 2023

Food Trucks, Carnival Rides, Beer & Wine Tent, DJ & Live Music Offers Family Fun for the Entire Venice Community....

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Santa Monica Brew Works Strikes Gold at 2023 Brewers Cup, Taking Top Honors for ‘Dark Gold’ Lager

October 19, 2023

Read more
October 19, 2023

Crafting Excellence: SMBW’s ‘Dark Gold’ Shines in American-style Dark Lager Category By Dolores Quintana Santa Monica Brew Works has achieved...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Pier House Closes Its Doors

October 19, 2023

Read more
October 19, 2023

New Restaurant and Reopening Expected Soon! By Nick Antonicello The Venice Pier House, located at 7 Washington Blvd and an...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

Marina del Rey Pharmacy Ranked Among Best in Nation

October 18, 2023

Read more
October 18, 2023

The Award Was Given Due To Investing Time in Patients and Providing Guidance and Support to the Community By Zach...
News, Video

(Video) Halloween Decorations Set to Spook Venice Trick or Treaters

October 17, 2023

Read more
October 17, 2023

Venice locals are ready to spook trick or treaters with decorations @yovenicenews Check out Halloween decorations around Venice #venice #halloween...
News, Video

(Video) Friday Night Roller Skaters Take Over Main Street

October 17, 2023

Read more
October 17, 2023

L.A. Friday Night Skate meets every week in front of SM City Hall. @yovenicenews Friday Night Roller Skaters Take Over...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Commission to Assess Compatibility of Field and Lot Uses Around Ballona Wetlands

October 16, 2023

Read more
October 16, 2023

Advocates Wish for Conversion Into Native Wildlife Habitats By Zach Armstrong A recent court ruling requires the California Fish and...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: First Lutheran Church Plagued by Illegal RVs

October 16, 2023

Read more
October 16, 2023

Large Campers Continue to Park and Just Stay to the Dismay of Venice Boulevard Residents and Church Goers Alike! By...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Home Once Owned by Jackson Browne and John Bowman Lists for $16.8M

October 16, 2023

Read more
October 16, 2023

The Coastal Property Houses Three Structures Enveloped by Lush Gardens A coastal property on market for just under $17 million,...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

14-Unit Housing Development in Mar Vista on Market for $4.3M

October 15, 2023

Read more
October 15, 2023

The Property Offers a Rate of $307,000 per Unit and $355 per Square Foot Situated in Mar Vista, 11465 and...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Four-Bedroom Abbot Kinney Property Lists for Over $10M

October 15, 2023

Read more
October 15, 2023

Josh.ai Is Equipped to Be Voice-Controlled, Capable of Managing Door and Skylight Operations Boasting an emphasis on security, this four-bedroom...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Suspect Apprehended After Alleged Attempt to Ram Police Vehicle in Marina del Rey Pursuit

October 13, 2023

Read more
October 13, 2023

Footage Displayed the Suspect Driving a Black Honda Accord in a Reckless Manner A suspect accused of an alleged attempt...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR