October 12, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: Alan’s Market Is a Neighborhood Original

The Local’s Choice for Wine, Spirits, Snacks, Sandwiches and Other Beach Essentials

By Nick Antonicello

Alan’s Market has been a neighborhood staple since I moved to Venice in the spring of 1993.

For seven seasons the SHOWTIME series Californication starring David Duchovny as Hank Moody graced the aisles of this iconic market and liquor store that put Venice on the map, and where this fictional writer would meetup with surfer chicks and purchase his spirits as he portrayed a playboy lifestyle to the envy of most American males.

Since then Alan’s had a major renovation and has been transformed as one of the most popular wine and spirits locale by the beach.

With a YELP rating of 4.1 out of 5, Alan’s is the quintessential Venice meeting place that allows beach area locals to shop for snacks and other essentials without having to get into their car and drive to RALPH’S, WHOLE Foods or Costco.

Opened from 8AM to 10PM Sunday through Thursday and 8AM to 11PM Friday and Saturdays, Alan’s has a impressive array of wine selections, craft beer and premium liquor few other area retailers can match.

Located at 339 Washington Boulevard, Alan’s is more than just a market that carries a complete compliment of frozen foods, produce, and other grocery items, but also offers a deli counter that with a diversified selection of sandwiches and salads to order along with coffee, tea, latte and fresh juices, prepared dinners, and fruits for your taste buds as a late night snack when not in the mood to prepare a meal at home.

Alan’s offer a complete menu of champagne as well as tequila offerings and many a time vendors will be offering samples of their latest product.

Can’t stop in and shop, you can order seamlessly at www.seamless.com or www.grubhub.com too.

Going to the beach and need a pair of shades, a towel or tanning lotion, Alan’s has you covered.

For Alan’s is a true meeting place of locals and tourists because of the convenience and location to the beach where you can bicycle to and from for a six-pack or fine wine.

Noted for an excellent staff who can guide you through the selection process of purchasing that gift bottle for any occasion, Alan’s Market continues to thrive and service a loyal combination of hipsters, locals and tourists seven days a week.

When in Venice, shop like a Venetian and make your pilgrimage to Alan’s Market & Deli.

For more information, call (310) 822-2233.Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident and has been to Alan’s Market at least a few hundred times and covers all things Venice and local. Have a story or tip to share? Contact Antonicello via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram: @fashionbeanscom
News, upbeat

Shia LaBeouf Performing at Venice Theater in “Henry Johnson” World Premiere

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

The Play Is the Newest From a Pulitzer Prize Winner By Zach Armstrong A new play by a Pulitzer Prize...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: 1967 Supply Is a Happy Place!

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

A Portal of Pop Culture for a Child of the 1960s & 70s  By Nick Antonicello  Being born in 1960...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Man Climbs Santa Monica Ferris Wheel Claiming to Have Bomb

October 10, 2023

Read more
October 10, 2023

Fire Crews Evacuated Individuals on the Ferris Wheel An unsettling incident unfolded at the Santa Monica Pier on Monday, resulting...

Photo: Official
News

Local Law Enforcement Reacts To Israel Attacks with Promises to Monitor Situation

October 10, 2023

Read more
October 10, 2023

Community Religious Groups Offer Information and Ways To Donate and Help  By Dolores Quintana After the attacks in Israel this...

Photo: Facebook: @Drew Gross
Hard, News

Historic Venice Theater Turned Indoor Swap Meet Closes Its Doors

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

The Venue Opened Its Doors as a 1,000-Seat Single-Level Theater in 1951 By Zach Armstrong Fox Venice, a legendary movie...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: It’s Time to Reform the Voting Franchise for VNC Community Officers!

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

Why Are Venice Stakeholders Denied the Right to Elect All Thirteen Community Officers Versus Just One? By Nick Antonicello The...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Apartment Complex Near Sony Studios and Google Lists For $22M

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

It Is in Proximity to Major Entertainment and Tech Companies Including Sony Studios, Amazon Studios, HBO, Apple, and Google In...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, Real Estate

Venice Shorts: 38 Development Items Tabled at Land Use Committee Meeting

October 9, 2023

Read more
October 9, 2023

Will the VNC’s Land Use Standing Committee concern itself with what some regard as trifling matters? By Nick Antonicello  The...
News, Video

(Video) Hotel Workers Strike In Front of Santa Monica Hampton Inn

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

Unite Here Local 11’s negotiations fell through with hotel representatives. @yovenicenews Hotel workers are striking in Santa Monica #santamonica #california...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice Heritage Museum Film Festival Coming This Weekend

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

Experience Vintage Venice Films Spanning the Past Century. The VHM Film Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7 from 7:00 pm...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Tents Back on Flower Avenue Like Musical Chairs

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

Just When You Thought It Was Safe on Flower, Back Come the Illegal Tentings! By Nick Antonicello Quicker than you...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Stakeholders Association Opposes Marina Freeway Removal, Offers Affordable Housing Proposal

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

CD-11 Weighing All Options Before Taking Position on the Proposal! By Nick Antonicello The Venice Stakeholders Association (VSA) announced today...

Photo: Instagram: @cherlato_gelato
Dining, News

Cher’s Gelato Truck is Coming to Santa Monica

October 5, 2023

Read more
October 5, 2023

In July, the 77-Year-Old Musician Announced She’s Launching Her Gelato Venture By Zach Armstrong Cher’s new gelato truck, Cherlato, will...
Dining, Video

(Video) What’s Being Served On Surfing Fox’s “Sunset Hour” Menu?

October 5, 2023

Read more
October 5, 2023

Suring Fox, located steps away from the Santa Monica Pier, has a new take on happy hour. @yovenicenews What’s Being...

Photo: Instagram: @allanticovinaionyc
Dining, News

Florence-Based Sandwich Shop Opens Abbot Kinney Location

October 5, 2023

Read more
October 5, 2023

Among Menu Items Is the La Favolosa (Salame Toscana, Pecorino Cream, Artichoke Cream, Spicy Eggplant) By Zach Armstrong An authentic...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR