Venice Shorts: Alan’s Market Is a Neighborhood Original

By Nick Antonicello

Alan’s Market has been a neighborhood staple since I moved to Venice in the spring of 1993.

For seven seasons the SHOWTIME series Californication starring David Duchovny as Hank Moody graced the aisles of this iconic market and liquor store that put Venice on the map, and where this fictional writer would meetup with surfer chicks and purchase his spirits as he portrayed a playboy lifestyle to the envy of most American males.

Since then Alan’s had a major renovation and has been transformed as one of the most popular wine and spirits locale by the beach.

With a YELP rating of 4.1 out of 5, Alan’s is the quintessential Venice meeting place that allows beach area locals to shop for snacks and other essentials without having to get into their car and drive to RALPH’S, WHOLE Foods or Costco.

Opened from 8AM to 10PM Sunday through Thursday and 8AM to 11PM Friday and Saturdays, Alan’s has a impressive array of wine selections, craft beer and premium liquor few other area retailers can match.

Located at 339 Washington Boulevard, Alan’s is more than just a market that carries a complete compliment of frozen foods, produce, and other grocery items, but also offers a deli counter that with a diversified selection of sandwiches and salads to order along with coffee, tea, latte and fresh juices, prepared dinners, and fruits for your taste buds as a late night snack when not in the mood to prepare a meal at home.

Alan’s offer a complete menu of champagne as well as tequila offerings and many a time vendors will be offering samples of their latest product.

Can’t stop in and shop, you can order seamlessly at www.seamless.com or www.grubhub.com too.

Going to the beach and need a pair of shades, a towel or tanning lotion, Alan’s has you covered.

For Alan’s is a true meeting place of locals and tourists because of the convenience and location to the beach where you can bicycle to and from for a six-pack or fine wine.

Noted for an excellent staff who can guide you through the selection process of purchasing that gift bottle for any occasion, Alan’s Market continues to thrive and service a loyal combination of hipsters, locals and tourists seven days a week.

When in Venice, shop like a Venetian and make your pilgrimage to Alan’s Market & Deli.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident and has been to Alan's Market at least a few hundred times and covers all things Venice and local.