Venice Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Coco Beach Bar & Grill to the Neighborhood!

Formerly Islands, Vcc Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

By Nick Antonicello

It was all smiles and handshakes Wednesday evening as Coco Beach Bar & Grill was officially welcomed to the neighborhood with an official ribbon cutting ceremony.

About 100 or so chamber members and guests were on hand to welcome this latest venue to the community, located at the corner of Washington just across the street from Beach & Brew and Alan’s Market.

Formerly islands for decades, the inside has been completely remodeled with a fully-staffed bar and state-of-the-art televisions that are perfect for watching the Rams, Lakers, Clippers, Dodgers or Kings.

The new ownership greeted the throng of supporters who were treated to samplings from the menu, a raffle and some new information about one of the neighborhood’s newest locales.

Coco Beach is located at 404 Washington Boulevard and has an impressive 4.3 out of 5.0 YELP rating.

Opened from noon to midnight, you can contact Coco Beach direct at (310) 916-9888.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty year resident of Venice and for more information on how to join the Venice Chamber, contact Mario Velasco at (818) 815-7565. Have a tip or a take on a new place to eat here in the Venice/Marina neighborhood? Contact Antonicello via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com