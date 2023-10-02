“Zen Home” of Actress and Fitness Instructor On Market for $4.2M

The Home’s Creator Collaborated With Adidas on Clothing Lines and Lionsgate on Yoga Videos

The principles of wholesome living and mindful dining converge within the confines of this $4,222,222 Venice residence cultivated by actress, author, and wellness authority Rainbeau Mars, Realtor.com posted.

Renowned for her expertise in herbalism and her role as a Hollywood health and fitness instructor, Mars has made a name for herself, collaborating with Adidas on clothing lines and Lionsgate on yoga videos.

Mars describes her 2017 architectural creation, located at 2450 Glencoe Avenue, as “the ultimate luxury retreat without compromise, offering the serenity of a beachside getaway and the vibrancy of a thriving communal neighborhood.” Spanning 3,230 square feet, this four-bedroom, five-bathroom dwelling embodies her vision.

In recent times, Glencoe Avenue has blossomed into a noteworthy “food forest,” stated Realtor.com, exemplifying a delightful trend wherein residential lawns in bustling urban areas transform into fruit and vegetable gardens. Mars, in particular, has cultivated an exceptionally abundant one, enveloping a sleek and architecturally striking residence. The garden, thoughtfully landscaped, overflows with enticing treasures such as berries, squash, carrots, and kale, among other delectable offerings.

More information can be found at https://www.realtor.com/news/unique-homes/zen-retreat-in-venice-ca-wants-4m/.