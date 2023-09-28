Venice Bottle Shop to Hold Alcohol-Free Pop-up Bar Featuring DJs

Including Craft Cocktails Made With Ritual Tequila, Bonbuz, and Seedlip Alcohol Alternatives

Los Angeles-based promotional company Sound has joined forces with Venice Beach-based, Latina-owned nonalcoholic bottle shop The New Bar for an event at Hollywood’s Sound venue on Saturday, Sept. 30 featuring headliners TSHA, Mesmé, and Maheras.

The New Bar aims to promote mindful drinking. To kick off Sober October, they will set up a nonalcoholic pop-up bar on Sound’s outdoor patio, offering a range of drink options tailored to the needs of guests. This initiative aligns with the shifting cultural narrative towards reduced alcohol consumption, providing inclusive environments for those who prefer a health-conscious nightlife experience.

The New Bar’s alcohol-free pop-up bar will offer a full range of services, including craft cocktails made with Ritual Tequila, Bonbuz, and Seedlip alcohol alternatives. It will also feature a selection of functional, adaptogenic beer alternatives from HOP WTR, as well as traditional beer styles from Best Day Brewing and Athletic Brewing.

The event’s musical lineup includes TSHA, a globally renowned London-based artist known for her diverse and intricate sound, drawing influence from artists like Bonobo, Jon Hopkins, Floating Points, and Four Tet. Also performing is Mesmé, a resident DJ at Into The Woods and Dublab, known for blending moody, atmospheric electronica with various electronic music styles. Maheras, another local mainstay, with releases on Into The Woods and other labels, showcases his rich house music style.