September 28, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Venice Bottle Shop to Hold Alcohol-Free Pop-up Bar Featuring DJs

Including Craft Cocktails Made With Ritual Tequila, Bonbuz, and Seedlip Alcohol Alternatives

Los Angeles-based promotional company Sound has joined forces with Venice Beach-based, Latina-owned nonalcoholic bottle shop The New Bar for an event at Hollywood’s Sound venue on Saturday, Sept. 30 featuring headliners TSHA, Mesmé, and Maheras.

The New Bar aims to promote mindful drinking. To kick off Sober October, they will set up a nonalcoholic pop-up bar on Sound’s outdoor patio, offering a range of drink options tailored to the needs of guests. This initiative aligns with the shifting cultural narrative towards reduced alcohol consumption, providing inclusive environments for those who prefer a health-conscious nightlife experience.

The New Bar’s alcohol-free pop-up bar will offer a full range of services, including craft cocktails made with Ritual Tequila, Bonbuz, and Seedlip alcohol alternatives. It will also feature a selection of functional, adaptogenic beer alternatives from HOP WTR, as well as traditional beer styles from Best Day Brewing and Athletic Brewing.

The event’s musical lineup includes TSHA, a globally renowned London-based artist known for her diverse and intricate sound, drawing influence from artists like Bonobo, Jon Hopkins, Floating Points, and Four Tet. Also performing is Mesmé, a resident DJ at Into The Woods and Dublab, known for blending moody, atmospheric electronica with various electronic music styles. Maheras, another local mainstay, with releases on Into The Woods and other labels, showcases his rich house music style.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram: @si.monla
Dining, News

Panamanian Eatery Officially Opens on Venice Blvd

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

The Venture Is a Collaboration Between Chefs Known for Hatchet Hall, Menotti’s Coffee Shop and Townhouse Venice By Zach Armstrong...
Dining, Video

(Video) Japanese-Inspired Ice Cream Parlor Opens on Montana Ave

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

mochidoki’s flavors include passion fruit and cake batter @yovenicenews Japanese-Inspired Ice Cream Parlor Opens on Montana Ave. mochidoki’s flavors include...

Photo: Instagram: @womenssurffilmfestival
News, upbeat

Women’s Surf Film Festival Making California Debut in Venice

September 27, 2023

Read more
September 27, 2023

With an Array of Storytelling From Both Artists, the Festival Spotlights Inspiring Narratives of Female Surfers. The Women’s Surf Film...

Photo: Santa Monica College
News, upbeat

Free “Masters of Dance” Workshops and Classes Open by SMC

September 27, 2023

Read more
September 27, 2023

It Features a Lineup of Master Classes and Educational Workshops Led by Accomplished Dance Professionals The Santa Monica College Dance...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Locals Raise Funds for Mexican-American Monument Honoring Traqueros

September 26, 2023

Read more
September 26, 2023

Remembering & Preserving a History Somewhat Forgotten  By Nicholas Antonicello Remembering and honoring a history that in some cases has...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Hotel Workers Go On Strike in Santa Monica Amid Negotiation Standstill

September 26, 2023

Read more
September 26, 2023

The Union Is Urging Hotels to Instantly Increase Hourly Wages By Zach Armstrong Santa Monica hotel workers at Fairmont Miramar,...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Venice Stakeholders Association in Support of Anti-Camping Legislation

September 25, 2023

Read more
September 25, 2023

VSA Files “Friend of the Court” Brief With SCOTUS!  By Nick Antonicello The Venice Stakeholder’s Association led by its President...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: RV’s Occupy North Venice Blvd – Urination and Defecation Obvious!

September 25, 2023

Read more
September 25, 2023

“Motorhome Madness” Has Residents Seeking Help From la City Officials By Nick Antonicello The mobile motorhome dilemma plaguing the northside...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

120-Year-Old Property on Market for $3.9M

September 25, 2023

Read more
September 25, 2023

A Classic Covered Porch Leads Into a Reception Room Featuring a Stone Fireplace Two adjacent lots, featuring a restored Craftsman...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Marina Peninsula Home on Market For $3.5M

September 25, 2023

Read more
September 25, 2023

Brazilian Walnut Floors Exude Sophistication This five bedroom property at 5106 Pacific Ave is on the market for $3.5 million....

Photo: Koning Eizenberg Architecture
News, Real Estate

40-Unit Mixed-Use Project Proposed for 26th Street Intersection

September 25, 2023

Read more
September 25, 2023

A Smaller Two-Story Structure Featuring Five Residences Is Also Proposed Plans for a mixed-use development set to grace the corner...

Photo: Waymo
Hard, News

Free Autonomous Car Rides Coming to Santa Monica and Venice

September 22, 2023

Read more
September 22, 2023

In Addition to Vacant Driver’s Seats, Waymo Is Also Free of Emissions By Zach Armstrong Free and fully autonomous car...
Hard, News

Another Local Retailer Surrounding Palisades Village Closes Its Doors

September 22, 2023

Read more
September 22, 2023

Simultaneously, a Series of Luxurious International Clothing Brands Have Set up Shop in the Outlet Mall By Zach Armstrong Within...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice Council Rejects Creation of Citizen Task Force on Homeless Shelter

September 22, 2023

Read more
September 22, 2023

The Task Force Would Recommend the to Use Vacant Parcels for Interim Homeless Shelter By Nick Antonicello Retired attorney and...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

141-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Venice Rejected by Council

September 22, 2023

Read more
September 22, 2023

The Initiative Is Strongly Supported by Venice Housing Corporation and Received Previous City Council Support  By Nick Antonicello The September...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR