Free Autonomous Car Rides Coming to Santa Monica and Venice

In Addition to Vacant Driver’s Seats, Waymo Is Also Free of Emissions

By Zach Armstrong

Free and fully autonomous car rides will be offered for one upcoming week to those residing or visiting the Santa Monica and Venice neighborhoods of Los Angeles.

As the first stop on the Los Angeles tour of Waymo One, a 24/7 driverless ride-hailing service from autonomous vehicle company Waymo, tickets will be granted for autonomous rides throughout the city. Tickets will allow Westside riders access from Oct. 11 through Nov. 18 to costless rides that will be available all day-long. Interested participants can get tickets by joining its waitlist online or through the Waymo One app.

Ahead of Waymo’s wider service launch, the tour will continue through Century City, West Hollywood, Mid-City, Koreatown and finally throughout Downtown Los Angeles.

In addition to vacant driver’s seats, Waymo is also free of emissions with its all-electric rides. The company boasts environmental and traffic advantages of this including helping cities meet climate goals, support shared mobility, give people a chance to travel emissions free, delivering more emission-free miles per vehicle and connecting more to public transit thus reducing congestion.

More information can be found at https://waymo.com/blog/2023/09/waymo-one-tour-LA.html.