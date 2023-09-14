Oktoberfest Celebrations Coming to German Dining Spot in Venice

Attendees Are Encouraged to Sport Traditional Bavarian Clothing

By Zach Armstrong

Yodeling, dirndls and lederhosen are coming to Venice, California as German dining spot Wurstkuche hosts Oktoberfest celebrations each Saturday amid the annual Bavarian celebration.

Attendees of the events, who are encouraged to sport their traditional Bavarian clothing, receive a large Wurstküche Mug full of its Oktoberfest Brew and access to the beer hall concert for live music. The restaurant serves various Belgian and German brews such as its Duchesse Cherry (Flanders Red Ale), Früli (Witbier fermented with strawberry), Bitburger (A Pilsner) And Kostritzer Schwarzbier (Black, Sweet Malty).

The weekly occasion starts Sept. 30 and runs through Oct. 15. For tickets and more information, go to https://www.wurstkuche.com/#vflex-section.