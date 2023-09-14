September 14, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Oktoberfest Celebrations Coming to German Dining Spot in Venice

Attendees Are Encouraged to Sport Traditional Bavarian Clothing

By Zach Armstrong

Yodeling, dirndls and lederhosen are coming to Venice, California as German dining spot Wurstkuche hosts Oktoberfest celebrations each Saturday amid the annual Bavarian celebration. 

Attendees of the events, who are encouraged to sport their traditional Bavarian clothing, receive a large Wurstküche Mug full of its Oktoberfest Brew and access to the beer hall concert for live music. The restaurant serves various Belgian and German brews such as its  Duchesse Cherry (Flanders Red Ale), Früli (Witbier fermented with strawberry), Bitburger (A Pilsner) And Kostritzer Schwarzbier (Black, Sweet Malty).

The weekly occasion starts Sept. 30 and runs through Oct. 15. For tickets and more information, go to https://www.wurstkuche.com/#vflex-section.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Dining, Video

(Video) See Inside Venice Beach’s New Mac & Cheese Dining Spot

September 14, 2023

Read more
September 14, 2023

I Heart Mac and Cheese serves bowls, grilled cheese sandwich creations and more. @yovenicenews Check out L.A.’s new Mac and...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Sushi Enya Celebrates 5 Years at the Beach

September 13, 2023

Read more
September 13, 2023

An Eclectic Dining Experience That Feeds Your Soul! By Nick Antonicello Sushi Enya is a Japanese sushi restaurant that first...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

Upcoming Car Show Will Fundraise for Mexican Railroad Worker Monument

September 13, 2023

Read more
September 13, 2023

The Monument is the First in West L.A. That Honors Railroad Workers Known as “Traqueros” By Zach Armstrong The Venice...

Photo: Facebook: @Nashuva
News, upbeat

Jewish New Year Celebration Coming to Venice Beach

September 13, 2023

Read more
September 13, 2023

The Annual Event Expects to Attract Hundreds By Zach Armstrong To ring in the Jewish New Year, Nashuva will hold...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

10,000 Gallons Of Sewage Spilled near Venice Beach Waters

September 12, 2023

Read more
September 12, 2023

Warnings Have Been Lifted for One L.A. Beach By Zach Armstrong Sewage drained into Ballona Creek after built-up roots blocked...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Flower Encampment Getting Larger and Bigger!

September 12, 2023

Read more
September 12, 2023

Residents Weary and Exhausted by the Return of Illegal Encampments That Continue to Spread Like Wildfire. By Nick Antonicello What...

Photo: Facebook: Fox News
Hard, News

Elon Musk Blames Santa Monica School for Turning Daughter Into Communist

September 12, 2023

Read more
September 12, 2023

The Views of the Tesla CEO’s Daughter Likely Influenced His “Anti-Woke” Stance By Zach Armstrong In an upcoming biography, Elon...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

12,000-seat Beach Volleyball Stadium Coming to Santa Monica

September 11, 2023

Read more
September 11, 2023

For Santa Monica to Host the World’s Top Volleyball Players Feels Like a Homecoming for the Sport. By Zach Armstrong...

By Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Ogden’s Cleaners Is Your Reliable Wardrobe Specialist

September 11, 2023

Read more
September 11, 2023

Alterations, Fluff & Fold, Shoe Repair and Dry Cleaning Are All Available From This One-Stop Retailer! By Nick Antonicello Located...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Home seen on HGTV on Sale for $2.4M

September 11, 2023

Read more
September 11, 2023

Included Amenities Are Accordion Doors and a Hot Tub This newly remodeled bungalow, recently showcased on HGTV, is nestled in...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Record Set to Break for Most Expensive Home Sold on Venice Boardwalk

September 11, 2023

Read more
September 11, 2023

The Home Includes a Glass-Enclosed “Jewelry Box” Staircase By Zach Armstrong A real estate listing could soon break the record...

Photo: Facebook: @California Nurses Association
Hard, News

Marina Del Rey Nurses Hold Strike and Rally Over Workplace Conditions

September 8, 2023

Read more
September 8, 2023

Nurses Are Negotiating for a New Contract and Urging Management to Improve Nursing Staff and Resolve a Turnover Crisis By...

Photo: Mehrnoosh Architecture
Hard, News

Architect Proposes 30,000 Sq Ft Pier at Venice Beach

September 8, 2023

Read more
September 8, 2023

Urban Designer Brings Forth Big Idea of a Second Pier at the Foot of Rose By Nick Antonicello Big ideas...
Dining, Video

(Video) Persian Gulf War-Themed Restaurant Open in West Los Angeles

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Persian Gulf restaurant, bakery and wine bar serves rare and unique beer and wine. @yovenicenews Persian Gulf War-Themed Restaurant Open...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Olivia Rodrigo and Jeni’s Ice Cream: A Sweet Collaboration for ‘GUTS’ Album Release

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Purple Cone Takeover, Exclusive Ice Cream Order ‘Home Scooped Girl’ Delight Fans  By Dolores Quintana In an exciting partnership, Jeni’s...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR