Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: Sushi Enya Celebrates 5 Years at the Beach

An Eclectic Dining Experience That Feeds Your Soul!

By Nick Antonicello

Sushi Enya is a Japanese sushi restaurant that first opened in the heart of Little Tokyo in Downtown LA. After five years of perseverance and experimentation in Downtown LA, we opened our second location in the beautiful Old Town Pasadena.

The third location, which opened in 2018, is situated here at the beach on the Venice/ Marina Del Rey border. The owner, Chef Kimiyasu Enya, trained for over 10 years in Japan to perfect his craft. Their goal is to ensure consistent quality while providing an enjoyable dining experience for all friends and customers.

Described by locals as a “hidden gem,” Sushi Enya continues to thrive at 123 Washington Boulevard in the heart of restaurant row at Washington Square.

Whether it is dine-in or takeout, you will receive the royal treatment in terms of the quality of product which can best be described as “next level.”

Sushi Enya is open Tuesday through Saturday from 5:30 PM – 10PM and 5:00 PM – 10 PM on Sundays. With an “A” rated health score, the ambiance Sushi Enya offers be best described as “hip and fun.”

The enthusiasm and vibe is contagious provided by the staff and chefs for large gatherings and birthday parties, Sushi Enya has over 200 YELP reviews earning an outstanding 4.3 out of 5 stars!

Whether you crave hand rolls, sashimi plates or special cut rolls, SE has earned a loyal following of locals and tourists alike.

The Enya Omakase is always recommend as well as favorites like O-Toro, Akami, Albacore and Toro Ponzu.

For details, call SE at 213-321-3828.

Reservations can be made on Open Table as well.

Sushi Enya, the place for friendship and quality dining at the beach.

Nick Antonicello is a self-described foodie who craves Italian, Mexican, Japanese and Indian cuisine as well as the occasional steak, burger and hot dog! A thirty-year Venetian, the author covers all things Venice. Have a take or tip bout the neighborhood? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

