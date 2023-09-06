Venice Shorts: Divani Indian Bistro Debuts at Washington Square

Just Steps From the Beach, Divani Is Tasty and Spicy Too!

By Nick Antonicello

Divani Indian Bistro opened on August 31 to an enthusiastic crowd at Washington Square to a delightful menu of exotic cuisine.

Located at 20 Washington Boulevard next to Mercedes Grille, it was an enchanting evening for this foodie who did not have Indian in decades.

I was not disappointed.

The newly restored and renovated locale has plenty of outdoor seating with a fun and festive atmosphere.

The owners are led by their host Raj who recently opened Coco Beach right up the street, the site of the former Islands.

My entrée was an exotic chicken curry of sorts with a fabulous spicy kick and some great bread to dip! It was so good several other patrons were asking me about it!

To go with my entrée was a non-alcoholic watermelon margarita which was really delicious!

My server was Lindzey who navigated me through the menu as a novice of Indian cuisine and her recommendations were very helpful.

The offerings is quite extensive as it offers small plates such as Tangra Crispy Cauliflower, a Farmer’s Market Salad, Bhatti Murgh Kebab, Tandoori Miso Salmon and a Bombay Fried Chicken.

You can reach Divani Indian Bistro by calling (310) 822-3939.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year Venetian who covers all things Venice. Have a take or a tip? Contact Nick at nantoni@mindspring.om