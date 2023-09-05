September 5, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Shorts: Moda Means Fashion, Trend & Style!

Described as the “Cutest Boutique” in Venice!

 By Nick Antonicello

 There are plenty of adjectives to describe the vibe at MODA (www.moda.la), and one is not random or typical! For the intriguing curb appeal that is MODA draws you in and offer an excellent shopping experience for the local or tourist.

For MODA, the source for jewelry, apparel, accessories, beauty & wellness, stones, herbal soaps, scarves and alike has quickly become a favorite of those with an interest in products specifically from Turkey.

Customers describe the experience as a “welcoming place” that is tasteful with well-made items and accessories that have shoppers coming back for more.

Located on the corner at Washington and Pacific (38 Washington), MODA offers towels, robes and assortment of gift ideas that lend to the fashion, trend and style that keeps it uniquely vogue by-the-beach!

When you enter you are immediately greeted and welcomed by their staff that makes you feel right at home.

The space is immaculately profiled with beach bags, area rugs, water jugs, pillows, crystals, candles and so many other items that have you circling this stage of home accessories you want to be part of your personal living spaces.

Parking is convenient and easy as the beach lot is accessible with a plethora of eating choices and bistros that round out nicely your odyssey in Venice both memorable and unique.

MODA is a mecca for the fashion elite that make style and taste easy.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident that covers all things Venice. Have a tip or a take? Share it with Nick via email at nantoni@mindspring.com

