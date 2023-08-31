August 31, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: I Heart Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese-Focused Restaurant Giving Discounts in September

Mac Bowls Include Buffalo Blue and Chicken Parmesan

By Zach Armstrong

I Heart Mac & Cheese, a dining concept that opened near the LAX Airport in April 2023, has anointed September as “Mac Month” where customers will get $2 off their choice of a mac bowl if they say “Mac Me Please!”

According to its website, mac bowls include Buffalo Blue Mac & Cheese, Chicken Parmesan Mac & Cheese, Lobster & White Truffle Mac & Cheese, Short Rib Philly Mac & Cheese, and Skinny, Sweet & Spicy Bowl. 

The dining concept is owned by Imelda and Dennis Cruz, originally from the Philippines. Dennis is the Executive Chef at the Hilton in Culver City and most recently was the Executive Chef at STK, while Imelda runs day-to-day operations with their youngest son, Zeirith. 

The restaurant is located at 8601 Lincoln Blvd #190. For more information, go to https://iheartmacandcheese.com/.

in Dining, News
