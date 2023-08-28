August 28, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: MLS.com

1922 Cottage Along Venice Canals on Market for $1.9M

Fresh Turf, Well-Placed Planters, and Flora Further Elevates the Charm

A duplex beach cottage, originally built in 1922, residing in a nestled position along the highly coveted Venice canals at 412 Howland Canal is now on market for $1,945,000.

The incorporation of new garage door openers has been executed. Stepping outdoors, one is greeted by newly introduced decks that create an optimal setting for both relaxation and social gatherings. The addition of fresh turf, well-placed planters, and flora further elevates the charm of the outdoor expanse.

This property is distinguished by the presence of two detached units—a front and a back unit. Each one showcases an inviting one bedroom, one bathroom configuration, complete with its own front porch and a rear brick patio. The rejuvenated wood flooring and newly installed mini-split HVAC systems are also offered. Noteworthy improvements include a modern hot water heater, fans, and lighting fixtures carefully curated to accentuate the property’s aesthetic allure. 

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/412-Howland-Canal_Venice_CA_90291_M13704-93054?from=srp-list-card.

