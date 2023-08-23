New Surf-Themed Coffee Shop Opens on Main Street

Menu Includes the “Horchata Latte”: Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Rice Milk

By Zach Armstrong

Manana Coffee, a Los Angeles-based coffee shop brand, has expanded in Venice with a location at 1378 Main Street open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With another L.A. location at 11469 Washington Blvd, the shop’s coffee options include the “New Orleans”, Chicory infused cold brew with simple syrup and milk; the “Horchata Latte”, Cinnamon, nutmeg, rice milk; the “Tiki Time Latte, a coconut macadamia latte; and more.

Food options include the “Call Your Mother Bagel”, a bagel with homemade cream cheese, heirloom tomato or cucumber and lemon pepper seasoning; and the “Attack Burrito”, smoked Louisiana sausage, tater tots, free range eggs, cheddar, cotija and green chile pepper.

To find out more about Manana Coffee, visit its website at https://mananacoffee.co/.