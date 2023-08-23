Classic Cheesesteak Spot to Hold 50th Anniversary Celebration

Music, Vendors, Raffles, and More Will Be Present

By Zach Armstrong

The Great Western Steak & Hoagie Co., a classic counter-serve cheesesteak restaurant located at 1720 Lincoln Blvd., will celebrate 50 years of operations with music, vendors, raffles, and more. The anniversary event will take place Aug. 26 from Noon to 5 p.m. To reserve a spot, email @hoagiesvence.

Established in 1973, the restaurant’s name is an homage to the Wild West spirit, the restaurant’s Sergio Perez told Venice Paparazzi. “My family’s business always steps up to fundraise for our local schools and youth and to help community members in need.” Perez told VP, going to say his proudest accomplishment was providing a meal to first responders.