All-You-Can-Eat Weekend Buffet Happens at The Waterfront

Its Menu Features Seafood, Tacos, Smoothies and Pizza

By Zach Armstrong

The Waterfront, an indoor/outdoor restaurant located between Rose and Navy on the Boardwalk and serving food with seasonal produce from local farms, is offering its “Bottomless Brunch Buffet” on weekends.

From 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, patrons have an all you can eat opportunity for $40 along with an all you can drink one for $30. The Watefront’s menu features items including seafood, tacos, smoothies, pizza, desserts and more. A variety of cocktails, beer and wine are also offered.

For more information, go to http://venicechamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/the-waterfront-bottomless-brunch-08-26-2023-41801.