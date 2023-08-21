Planning Commision Approves 74-Unit Apartment Complex on Pacific Avenue

The Scheme Entails Demolition of Edifices From the 1920s and 1960s

Housing initiatives at the former Vista del Rey Church were approved during the Aug. 10 session of the Los Angeles City Planning Commission, LA Urbanize reported. This brings progress to a six story, 74-unit development planned for Pacific Avenue.

In 2022, developer Robert Green submitted an application to the Department of City Planning for authorization of residential structures on an approximate 30,000-square-foot parcel situated at 12124 W. Pacific Avenue. This site stands positioned one block south of Venice Boulevard. The proposed scheme entails the demolition of extant edifices from the 1920s and 1960s, thereby paving the path for the construction of a novel six-story establishment, LA Urbanize reported.

This forthcoming structure is envisaged to comprise 74 apartments encompassing one, two, and three-bedroom configurations, alongside provisions for parking accommodating 122 vehicles. 11 of these units are designated very low-income affordable housing.

Guiding the design aspirations of 12124 Pacific is a collaborative endeavor led by Mika Design Group and Robert James Taylor Architects. While commercial spaces are not part of the scheme, the property is earmarked to host communal areas suitable for human habitation, positioned on the ground level facing Pacific Avenue. Additionally, the plan incorporates communal spaces in the form of amenity decks, located on the rooftop and above the second floor, thereby enhancing the provision of open areas for residents.