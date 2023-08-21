Oceanfront Triplex in Playa Del Rey on Market for Nearly $6M

Built in 1957, Each Unit Offers a Direct Connection to the Beach

In the intimate coastal community of Playa del Rey, this $5.9 million oceanfront triplex stands at 6955 Trolleyway.

With contemporary architectural finesse, this structure boasts eight bedrooms and spans 3,768 square feet. Built in 1957, each individual unit offers a direct connection to the beach. The property is listed by Justin Dutchover of Compass.

For more information on the property, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/6955-Trolleyway_Playa-Del-Rey_CA_90293_M18582-89720?from=srp-list-card.