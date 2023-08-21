Early Childhood Music Education With School of Rock

School of Rock is now enrolling for their ‘Little Wing’ and ‘Rookies’ programs for kids ages 3+.
Video sponsored by School of Rock.
School of Rock is now enrolling for their ‘Little Wing’ and ‘Rookies’ programs for kids ages 3+.
Video sponsored by School of Rock.
August 18, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
LAPD has not responded about their knowledge of the vehicle. @yovenicenews Incinerated car found parked on Venice street #venice #venicebeach...
August 17, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Albion Garden sells skincare products, beverages, snacks and home decor. @yovenicenews This Japanese cafe serves skincare and beverages #venice #venicebeach...
August 14, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Amid an ongoing lawsuit against the VA by homeless and disabled Veterans addressing illegal leases at the West LA VA...
August 14, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Mar Vista property is at 3222 Mountain View Ave and listed by AKGRE Inc. @yovenicenews Step inside this $4.2...
August 10, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Karaoke takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails. @yovenicenews Karaoke Night takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails #westla#losangeles#bar #lafoodie...
August 10, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Check out the new burger and shrimp options at Tavern on Main. @yovenicenews Tavern on Main Puts New Items on...
August 9, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
LAUSD schools are about to be back in session. @yovenicenews Here’s the 23-24 schedule for LAUSD schools #school #schoolbus #venice...
August 4, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The store will be open for several months. @yovenicenews Brooks pop up opening along Abbot Kinney #venice #venicebeach #brooks #athletic...
August 3, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Along Rose Ave is Venice’s Groundwork Coffee location. @yovenicenews Step inside Venice’s Groundwork Coffee location #coffee #venice #venicebeach #coffeeshop #fyp...
August 3, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Six Chowhouse’s cocktails include spicy skinny marg or smoked old-fashioned. @yovenicenews Full Bar Craft Cocktails and Outdoor Patio Now at...
July 29, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Listed by Pardee Properties, the more than 4,000 sq ft home is along Palms Blvd. @yovenicenews This $5 million home...
July 26, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Big news in the LA food world! The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, an LA institution and one of the...
July 26, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Since 1916, H Savinar Luggage has sold travel accessories, luggage, suitcases and repairs. @yovenicenews H Savinar Luggage Provides Suitcases and...
July 26, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Summertime means summer camp for Venice Beach children @yovenicenews Summertime means summer camp for Venice Beach children #venice #venicebeach #summer...
July 24, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Along Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice Place will include a boutique hotel, office space and more. @yovenicenews Here is what the...
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
School of Rock is now enrolling for their ‘Little Wing’ and ‘Rookies’ programs for kids ages 3+. Video sponsored by...Read more
Menu Highlights Include Chicken Cutlet and Spicy Vodka on Charred Seeded Baguette By Zach Armstrong Italian deli Ggiata has opened...Read more