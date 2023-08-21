August 21, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Early Childhood Music Education With School of Rock

School of Rock is now enrolling for their ‘Little Wing’ and ‘Rookies’ programs for kids ages 3+. 

Video sponsored by School of Rock.

News, Video

(Video) Incinerated Car Found Parked on Venice Street

August 18, 2023

Read more
August 18, 2023

LAPD has not responded about their knowledge of the vehicle. @yovenicenews Incinerated car found parked on Venice street #venice #venicebeach...
Dining, Video

(Video) Japanese Cafe Provides Skincare in Addition to Beverages

August 17, 2023

Read more
August 17, 2023

Albion Garden sells skincare products, beverages, snacks and home decor. @yovenicenews This Japanese cafe serves skincare and beverages #venice #venicebeach...
Housing, News, Veterans, Video

Latest Twist in Veterans Fight Over Land Use at West L.A VA

August 14, 2023

Read more
August 14, 2023

Amid an ongoing lawsuit against the VA by homeless and disabled Veterans addressing illegal leases at the West LA VA...
Real Estate, Video

(Video) See Inside this $4M Spanish-Style Home on Market

August 14, 2023

Read more
August 14, 2023

The Mar Vista property is at 3222 Mountain View Ave and listed by AKGRE Inc. @yovenicenews Step inside this $4.2...
News, Video

(Video) Watch Karaoke Night at Lost and Found Cocktails

August 10, 2023

Read more
August 10, 2023

Karaoke takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails. @yovenicenews Karaoke Night takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails #westla#losangeles#bar #lafoodie...
Dining, Video

(Video) Tavern on Main Puts New Items on the Menu

August 10, 2023

Read more
August 10, 2023

Check out the new burger and shrimp options at Tavern on Main. @yovenicenews Tavern on Main Puts New Items on...
News, Video

(Video) Here’s the Schedule for LAUSD’s 23-24 School Year

August 9, 2023

Read more
August 9, 2023

LAUSD schools are about to be back in session. @yovenicenews Here’s the 23-24 schedule for LAUSD schools #school #schoolbus #venice...
News, Video

(Video) Brooks Opening Pop up Store Along Abbot Kinney

August 4, 2023

Read more
August 4, 2023

The store will be open for several months. @yovenicenews Brooks pop up opening along Abbot Kinney #venice #venicebeach #brooks #athletic...
Dining, Video

(Video) Step Inside Groundwork Coffee’s Venice Location

August 3, 2023

Read more
August 3, 2023

Along Rose Ave is Venice’s Groundwork Coffee location. @yovenicenews Step inside Venice’s Groundwork Coffee location #coffee #venice #venicebeach #coffeeshop #fyp...
Dining, Video

(Video) Full Bar Craft Cocktails and Outdoor Patio Now at the Six Chowhouse

August 3, 2023

Read more
August 3, 2023

Six Chowhouse’s cocktails include spicy skinny marg or smoked old-fashioned. @yovenicenews Full Bar Craft Cocktails and Outdoor Patio Now at...
Real Estate, Video

(Video) Look Inside This $5M Home on the Market in Venice

July 29, 2023

Read more
July 29, 2023

Listed by Pardee Properties, the more than 4,000 sq ft home is along Palms Blvd. @yovenicenews This $5 million home...
Dining, Food & Drink, Local Business, Local Business Spotlight, Video

Iconic Cheese Store of Beverly Hills Relocates After 50 Years

July 26, 2023

Read more
July 26, 2023

Big news in the LA food world! The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, an LA institution and one of the...
upbeat, Video

(Video) H Savinar Luggage Provides Suitcases and Luggage Repairs

July 26, 2023

Read more
July 26, 2023

Since 1916, H Savinar Luggage has sold travel accessories, luggage, suitcases and repairs. @yovenicenews H Savinar Luggage Provides Suitcases and...
upbeat, Video

(Video) Local Kids Take Advantage of Summer Day Camps

July 26, 2023

Read more
July 26, 2023

Summertime means summer camp for Venice Beach children @yovenicenews Summertime means summer camp for Venice Beach children #venice #venicebeach #summer...
Real Estate, Video

(Video) Venice Place Coming to Abbot Kinney Blvd

July 24, 2023

Read more
July 24, 2023

Along Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice Place will include a boutique hotel, office space and more. @yovenicenews Here is what the...

