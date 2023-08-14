Amid an ongoing lawsuit against the VA by homeless and disabled Veterans addressing illegal leases at the West LA VA campus, the Brentwood school has spent 100,000 dollars lobbying to change the LA housing and leasing act to ensure their continued use of the property.
Latest Twist in Veterans Fight Over Land Use at West L.A VA
(Video) See Inside this $4M Spanish-Style Home on Market
The Mar Vista property is at 3222 Mountain View Ave and listed by AKGRE Inc. @yovenicenews Step inside this $4.2...
$3M Home Includes Two-Car Garage With Tesla Charger
Bedrooms Are Outfitted With Custom Closets A contemporary farmhouse situated at 1061 Nowita Pl, to the east of Lincoln, features...
Live-Work Space Close to Iconic Venice Sign Listed for $32 Million
Realtor Says It Was Brought to Life by Actress Anjelica Huston and Artist and Sculptor Robert Graham A Venice live-work...
What to Expect at the Open Main Street Festival
August 11, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Event Is the First of a Three-Month, Monthly Series By Zach Armstrong Pop-up pickleball, live music, a kid corner,...
Interactive Scavenger Hunt Coming to Venice Beach
August 11, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Interaction With Local Denizens May Hold the Key to Unraveling Enigmatic Clues Locals can embark on a unique and imaginative...
Opening of New Ambulatory Surgery Center Celebrated by Honoring ‘Top Doctors’
The Facility Spans 11,000 Square Feet and Enhances Accessibility to Spine Surgery More than 350 prominent local figures, including esteemed...
Reptile Show For Kids Coming to Venice Library
Attendees Discover Reptiles’ Origins and Uncover Their Unique Traits On Saturday, August 12 at 11 a.m., Thor’s Reptile Show hosted...
(Video) Watch Karaoke Night at Lost and Found Cocktails
Karaoke takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails. @yovenicenews Karaoke Night takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails #westla#losangeles#bar #lafoodie...
(Video) Tavern on Main Puts New Items on the Menu
Check out the new burger and shrimp options at Tavern on Main. @yovenicenews Tavern on Main Puts New Items on...
Mount Gay’s Après the Day Series Brings Summer Delights to Your Doorstep
August 9, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Their Mobile Rum Shop Will Stop At Belles Beach House on August 10 By Dolores Quintana Mount Gay Rum, the...
Venice Shorts: Beach & Brew Now Offers Brunch, as Well as Beer From Beyond!
August 9, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Formerly Kifune, This Washington Blvd Hotspot Is Now Celebrating Two Years Here in Dogtown. By Nick Antonicello Beach & Brew,...
Comedic Plant-Based Version of McDonald’s Opens on Venice Boardwalk
August 9, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Chain Employs Those Who Have Been “Overlooked by a Broken System.” By Zach Armstrong Imagine a McDonald’s that was...
How a Venice Filmmaker Became the Man Behind America’s Top Aerospace Statues
August 9, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Before the Monument Business, Steven Barber Was an Entertainer, an Actor, a Novelist, and a Documentarian. By Zach Armstrong Forty...
(Video) Here’s the Schedule for LAUSD’s 23-24 School Year
August 9, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
LAUSD schools are about to be back in session. @yovenicenews Here’s the 23-24 schedule for LAUSD schools #school #schoolbus #venice...
Volunteers Welcome to Clean Venice Beach in “Suits on the Sand”
August 8, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Cleanup Includes Interactive Team-Building Exercises Boutique media firm Elev8 New Media and Heal the Bay will hold the “Suits...
