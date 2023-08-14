August 14, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Latest Twist in Veterans Fight Over Land Use at West L.A VA

Amid an ongoing lawsuit against the VA by homeless and disabled Veterans addressing illegal leases at the West LA VA campus, the Brentwood school has spent 100,000 dollars lobbying to change the LA housing and leasing act to ensure their continued use of the property.

in Housing, News, Veterans, Video
