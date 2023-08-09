(Video) Here’s the Schedule for LAUSD’s 23-24 School Year

LAUSD schools are about to be back in session.
@yovenicenews Here’s the 23-24 schedule for LAUSD schools #school #schoolbus #venice #venicebeach ♬ School Bus – Official Sound Studio
LAUSD schools are about to be back in session.
@yovenicenews Here’s the 23-24 schedule for LAUSD schools #school #schoolbus #venice #venicebeach ♬ School Bus – Official Sound Studio
August 8, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Cleanup Includes Interactive Team-Building Exercises Boutique media firm Elev8 New Media and Heal the Bay will hold the “Suits...
August 8, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Law Enforcement Investigating Possible Motives For The Crime By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has determined that...
The Former Garage Has Been Transformed Into an ADU, Providing an Additional Bedroom Upon entering this $3.5 million property, located...
Two 3rd-Floor Offices Could Be Reconverted Into Outdoor Patios Situated on an expansive stretch of beachfront, this $6.2 million property...
Amenities Include Casablanca Ceiling Fans and Spa-Like Bathroom Along with Venice Beach Boardwalk, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo features Fleetwood windows...
August 4, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Musician and Rapper From Sylmar Identified By Coroner By Dolores Quintana The body of a deceased man discovered inside a...
August 4, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The store will be open for several months. @yovenicenews Brooks pop up opening along Abbot Kinney #venice #venicebeach #brooks #athletic...
August 3, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Along Rose Ave is Venice’s Groundwork Coffee location. @yovenicenews Step inside Venice’s Groundwork Coffee location #coffee #venice #venicebeach #coffeeshop #fyp...
August 3, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Six Chowhouse’s cocktails include spicy skinny marg or smoked old-fashioned. @yovenicenews Full Bar Craft Cocktails and Outdoor Patio Now at...
August 3, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Georgia-Style Drop Biscuits with Nostalgic Touch For a Limited Time in Venice By Dolores Quintana Pa’s Biscuitisserie, an exciting new...
August 2, 2023 Zach Armstrong
He Restored the Original Hinano Sign Before Passing By Zach Armstrong Bud Harris, the first bartender to work at the...
August 2, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Italian Restaurant Sits a Top Timeout.com’s “23 Best Restaurants in Venice” By Zach Armstrong Felix Trattoria sits at the...
August 1, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
By Susan Payne This August, spiritual leader, humanitarian and peacemaker Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is making a visit to...
July 30, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Boasting Vaulted Ceilings, It Is Complete With Two Bedrooms, Two Baths, and a Fireplace This $3.1 million property at 31...
July 29, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Listed by Pardee Properties, the more than 4,000 sq ft home is along Palms Blvd. @yovenicenews This $5 million home...
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
LAUSD schools are about to be back in session. @yovenicenews Here’s the 23-24 schedule for LAUSD schools #school #schoolbus #venice...Read more
Professional Photographers Guide Participants With Tips on Posing and Lighting This portrait session offers an opportunity to collaborate with professional...Read more