(Video) Here’s the Schedule for LAUSD’s 23-24 School Year

LAUSD schools are about to be back in session.

@yovenicenews Here’s the 23-24 schedule for LAUSD schools #school #schoolbus #venice #venicebeach ♬ School Bus – Official Sound Studio
Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

Volunteers Welcome to Clean Venice Beach in “Suits on the Sand”

August 8, 2023

August 8, 2023

The Cleanup Includes Interactive Team-Building Exercises Boutique media firm Elev8 New Media and Heal the Bay will hold the “Suits...

Photo: Instagram @sir_tanky2023
News

Man Found Sealed in Barrel on Malibu Beach Died of Gunshot Wound to the Head

August 8, 2023

August 8, 2023

Law Enforcement Investigating Possible Motives For The Crime  By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has determined that...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$3.5M Ocean Ave Property Features At-Home Gym and Sauna

August 7, 2023

August 7, 2023

The Former Garage Has Been Transformed Into an ADU, Providing an Additional Bedroom Upon entering this $3.5 million property, located...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Beachside Marina del Rey Property Lists for Over $6M

August 7, 2023

August 7, 2023

Two 3rd-Floor Offices Could Be Reconverted Into Outdoor Patios Situated on an expansive stretch of beachfront, this $6.2 million property...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Property Along Venice Beach Boardwalk Includes Three-Stop Elevator

August 7, 2023

August 7, 2023

Amenities Include Casablanca Ceiling Fans and Spa-Like Bathroom Along with Venice Beach Boardwalk, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo features Fleetwood windows...

Photo: Instagram: @sir_tanky2023
News

Identity of the Man Found In Malibu Lagoon Has Been Released

August 4, 2023

August 4, 2023

Musician and Rapper From Sylmar Identified By Coroner  By Dolores Quintana The body of a deceased man discovered inside a...
News, Video

(Video) Brooks Opening Pop up Store Along Abbot Kinney

August 4, 2023

August 4, 2023

The store will be open for several months. @yovenicenews Brooks pop up opening along Abbot Kinney #venice #venicebeach #brooks #athletic...
Dining, Video

(Video) Step Inside Groundwork Coffee’s Venice Location

August 3, 2023

August 3, 2023

Along Rose Ave is Venice’s Groundwork Coffee location. @yovenicenews Step inside Venice’s Groundwork Coffee location #coffee #venice #venicebeach #coffeeshop #fyp...
Dining, Video

(Video) Full Bar Craft Cocktails and Outdoor Patio Now at the Six Chowhouse

August 3, 2023

August 3, 2023

Six Chowhouse’s cocktails include spicy skinny marg or smoked old-fashioned. @yovenicenews Full Bar Craft Cocktails and Outdoor Patio Now at...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Southern Charm Meets LA: Pa’s Biscuitisserie Pops Up at Coucou for Biscuit Delights

August 3, 2023

August 3, 2023

Georgia-Style Drop Biscuits with Nostalgic Touch For a Limited Time in Venice By Dolores Quintana Pa’s Biscuitisserie, an exciting new...

Photo: Facebook: @Hinano Cafe
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Hinano Cafe’s First Bartender Passes Away

August 2, 2023

August 2, 2023

He Restored the Original Hinano Sign Before Passing By Zach Armstrong Bud Harris, the first bartender to work at the...

Photo: Instagram: @felixlosangeles
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Here’s What Felix Trattoria Serves for Dessert

August 2, 2023

August 2, 2023

The Italian Restaurant Sits a Top Timeout.com’s “23 Best Restaurants in Venice” By Zach Armstrong Felix Trattoria sits at the...
News

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Hosts Sixth Sense in Beverly Hills

August 1, 2023

August 1, 2023

By Susan Payne This August, spiritual leader, humanitarian and peacemaker Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is making a visit to...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$3M Home Feature Vaulted Ceilings and Duplex Townhomes

July 30, 2023

July 30, 2023

Boasting Vaulted Ceilings, It Is Complete With Two Bedrooms, Two Baths, and a Fireplace This $3.1 million property at 31...
Real Estate, Video

(Video) Look Inside This $5M Home on the Market in Venice

July 29, 2023

July 29, 2023

Listed by Pardee Properties, the more than 4,000 sq ft home is along Palms Blvd. @yovenicenews This $5 million home...

