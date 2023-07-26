July 27, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: Owa Debuts on Abbot Kinney

A New Japanese Restaurant and Craft Cocktail Bar Opens on Abbot Kinney This Week

 By Nick Antonicello

Another new Japanese restaurant and craft cocktail bar, “Ōwa”, opens Wednesday, July 26th, at 1635 Abbot Kinney Blvd. here in Venice along restaurant row.  

The culinary program, spearheaded by Tokyo native and former chef of Chaya Venice, Yoshi Matsumoto, is a modern take on sushi favorites and other Japanese classics prepared with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients.

The signature cocktail list is centered around Japanese gins and whiskeys with appearances of shōchū, yuzu, and mezcal. 

Beverage lists also include an extensive sake selection, wine, and Japanese beer. 

Ōwa encompasses a uniquely designed bar and lounge area, a heated open-air patio, and a main dining room where guests can watch chefs prepare dishes at the sushi bar.

After dinner, the sushi bar transforms into a standing counter where guests can order nigiri late-night in between hand-crafted cocktails until 1 am.

The addition of this new venue joins Coco Beach and Casa 12 both on Washington as some of the latest culinary offerings to open here in dog town. Washington Square and Abbot Kinney are certainly the anchors for fun, food and drink here in the neighborhood.  

Ōwa is now accepting reservations exclusively on Resy.

Guests can visit owavenice.com for more information.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident that covers all things Venice. Have a take or a tip? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice Shorts: Coco Beach Bar & Grill Opens on Washington Blvd

July 27, 2023

Read more
July 27, 2023

Vegas Comes to Venice as Several Hundred Attend Gala Blowout Thursday Evening By Nick Antonicello Known as Islands for decades,...
Dining, Food & Drink, Local Business, Local Business Spotlight, Video

Iconic Cheese Store of Beverly Hills Relocates After 50 Years

July 26, 2023

Read more
July 26, 2023

Big news in the LA food world! The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, an LA institution and one of the...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$5M Marina del Rey Home Includes Marble-Floored Libraries

July 21, 2023

Read more
July 21, 2023

The Four Bedroom, Four and a Half Bathroom Property Comes With a Three-Car Garage This canal-front villa presents an extended...

Photo: breakform design
News, Real Estate

Eight-Unit Condo Project on Pisani Place Approved by Planning Commission

July 21, 2023

Read more
July 21, 2023

The Proposed Development Includes Construction of a Four-Story Building On July 13, the Los Angeles City Planning Commission voted in...
News, Video

(Video) Venice Beach Games Are Coming Back

July 21, 2023

Read more
July 21, 2023

After a one-year hiatus, the games include longboard dancing and Mau Thai. @yovenicenews The Venice Beach Games are coming to...

Photo: Instagram: @kavahanabar
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Vegan Kava Bar Holding Pop up at Upcoming Mar Vista Market

July 19, 2023

Read more
July 19, 2023

Kava Serves as a Non-alcoholic Alternative Across the South Pacific and Hawaii By Zach Armstrong LA kava-only bar Kavahana will...

Photo: Instagram: @james_beach
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Central American Restaurant to Replace James Beach Space

July 19, 2023

Read more
July 19, 2023

The Menu Will Center Around Seafood With a Focus on Raw Preparation A new upscale eatery called Si! Mon is...

Photo: Barry Cassilly
Dining, Food & Drink, News

(Opinion) Abbot Kinney Street Vending Turns Ugly

July 19, 2023

Read more
July 19, 2023

Not All Mobile Vendors Operate as Good Neighbors, Says Barry Cassilly By Barry Cassilly Abbot Kinney might be the most...
News, Video

(Video) Senior Center Becomes Cooling Center Option Amid Rising Heat

July 18, 2023

Read more
July 18, 2023

The Westchester Senior Center is available to use as a cooling center, staff told Yo Venice. @yovenicenews The Westchester Senior...

Photo: Instagram: @theplaylistnation
News, Real Estate

Paul Giamatti Sells Venice Bungalow in Off-Market Deal

July 14, 2023

Read more
July 14, 2023

Nestled on a 3,100-Square-Foot Plot, the Residence Boasts a Black Exterior Actor Paul Giamatti recently concluded an off-market transaction, selling...

Photo: Facebook: @Lenny Steinberg
News, Real Estate

Architecture Outlet Looks Inside Venice Home of Designer Lenny Steinberg

July 14, 2023

Read more
July 14, 2023

Steinberg’s Work Is Influenced by Local Landscape and Culture and Progressive Architects Renowned L.A. designer Lenny Steinberg recently spoke to...
News, Video

(Video) The Barbie Movie Was Filmed Here at Venice Beach

July 14, 2023

Read more
July 14, 2023

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell were acting for the Barbie movie at these spots. @yovenicenews This is where...

Photo: Facebook
News

SAG AFTRA Calls A Strike, Joining The Writers Guild After Negotiations Fail

July 14, 2023

Read more
July 14, 2023

SAG Actors To Officially Join Picket Lines Starting On Friday at the Studios By Dolores Quintana The film, television, and...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Venice Shorts: The Time to Increase the Size of the LA City Council Is Now

July 13, 2023

Read more
July 13, 2023

With Just Fifteen Members in a City of 3.9 Million, There Is an Obvious Deficiency in Representation Here in Los...
News

Your Surprise Guide to Quintessential California Road Trips

July 13, 2023

Read more
July 13, 2023

By Susan Payne If creating memorable travel experiences is on your bucket list for 2023, One California Day, a sustainably...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR