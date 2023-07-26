Venice Shorts: Owa Debuts on Abbot Kinney

A New Japanese Restaurant and Craft Cocktail Bar Opens on Abbot Kinney This Week

By Nick Antonicello

Another new Japanese restaurant and craft cocktail bar, “Ōwa”, opens Wednesday, July 26th, at 1635 Abbot Kinney Blvd. here in Venice along restaurant row.

The culinary program, spearheaded by Tokyo native and former chef of Chaya Venice, Yoshi Matsumoto, is a modern take on sushi favorites and other Japanese classics prepared with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients.

The signature cocktail list is centered around Japanese gins and whiskeys with appearances of shōchū, yuzu, and mezcal.

Beverage lists also include an extensive sake selection, wine, and Japanese beer.

Ōwa encompasses a uniquely designed bar and lounge area, a heated open-air patio, and a main dining room where guests can watch chefs prepare dishes at the sushi bar.

After dinner, the sushi bar transforms into a standing counter where guests can order nigiri late-night in between hand-crafted cocktails until 1 am.

The addition of this new venue joins Coco Beach and Casa 12 both on Washington as some of the latest culinary offerings to open here in dog town. Washington Square and Abbot Kinney are certainly the anchors for fun, food and drink here in the neighborhood.

Ōwa is now accepting reservations exclusively on Resy.

Guests can visit owavenice.com for more information.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident that covers all things Venice. Have a take or a tip? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com