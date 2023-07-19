July 20, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram: @kavahanabar

Vegan Kava Bar Holding Pop up at Upcoming Mar Vista Market

Kava Serves as a Non-alcoholic Alternative Across the South Pacific and Hawaii

By Zach Armstrong

LA kava-only bar Kavahana will host a pop-up event at the Mar Vista Farmers Market, at the intersection of Grand View and Venice Boulevard, on July 30. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kava is brewed from the roots of the kava plant, serving as a non-alcoholic alternative across the South Pacific and Hawaii, according to an event post. With 100% vegan beverages, the pop-up event will feature traditional kava tea such as brown sugar kava milk tea.

Kavahana aims to be an educational platform for Los Angeles locals to gain insights into this captivating drink along with its cultural significance. For more information about the upcoming pop up event, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kavahana-guest-popup-event-mar-vista-market-sunday-july-30th-9-2-tickets-676502867287?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&from=df3165a326a311eeacb95ef7a660aab8&_gl=1*1osrfo0*_up*MQ..&gclid=Cj0KCQjwk96lBhDHARIsAEKO4xaooVJGvAv-jtLmAAne4zmmiV5har8ktdNHocF6Dae2Vb-bZlRV9Q8aApwAEALw_wcB.

