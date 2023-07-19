(Opinion) Abbot Kinney Street Vending Turns Ugly

Not All Mobile Vendors Operate as Good Neighbors, Says Barry Cassilly

By Barry Cassilly

Abbot Kinney might be the most successful small business district in the country. The street began as the commercial hub of locally owned mom and pop businesses, and has grown into a nationally recognized shopping district featuring an idiosyncratic collection of national brands while mom and pop businesses still anchor the street. Some of those local Venice brands have themselves gone on to establish national profiles such as Aviator Nation, Tom’s Shoes, A+R Furniture, Lighting and Decor and Linus Bikes.

No less a part of Abbot Kinney’s fun, eclectic culture is First Friday, a virtual street party where food trucks are invited to set up shop as retail operations on the street are closing down for the day. People from all over the city travel to Venice to take part in this festive end of the work week celebration. Abbot Kinney Association member Elisa James says that, “First Friday vendors are good neighbors and have become a part of our community.” Vendors trucks are all vetted for fire safety and their health department permits are checked on a monthly basis. Years ago, after a food truck burst into a ball of flames on a busy Friday night, the Association put into place rules that would insure the safety and well being of customers and store owners while maintaining the vibrant, mobile vending scene.

Unfortunately, I was told, not all mobile vendors operate as good neighbors, and the problems the bad actors are creating are becoming more prevalent to the point of threatening both the success of the street’s businesses and the culture of openness and conviviality that Abbot Kinney, and to some degree Venice, has become known for.

I toured the street this last weekend and was shown example after example where mobile vendors had set up shop selling clothing in front of brick and mortar clothing shops, and were vending food in front of small restaurants. One corporate owned truck was trying to expand it’s brand presence by giving out free packaged of their food items in front of an independent, locally owned restaurant. Red zone parking was common as was all day vending in free parking spaces with 2 hour limits obviously denying patrons of stores the opportunity to park near shops.

To be clear, none of these vendors are taco trucks or hand-push food cart vendors. One rogue vendor who is particularly egregious in operations on the street is JONES WRKWR, a slickly branded clothing and hip “workwear” company based in Malibu. Every weekend, they tow a shipping container fitted to a flatbed trailer onto the street on Friday evening and leave it there unattached, taking up several parking spaces all weekend. It’s painted all black except for the JONES logo. Most of the container opens to the sidewalk to reveal a highly designed clothing store that could easily be mistaken for a Madison Avenue corporate operation.

Another expertly painted vehicle belongs to The Lonely Barber. The owner apparently has gotten into loud confrontations with residents on the street and has posted a widely circulated Instagram video of himself screaming at one of the local traffic enforcement officers who had the tenacity to give him a ticket. Residents have become upset by the fact that he has a particularly loud generator and regularly runs it throughout the day while also taking advantage of the street’s generous free parking spaces in which he stays in all day ignoring the 2 hour limit.

Another truck selling herbal tinctures had an astoundingly loud generator. It was an old commercial Cummings engine generator one might expect to see in a factory downtown, but it was attached to the front of a trailer which had been towed to the location and remained attached to a truck taking up several parking spaces all day. A retail store was right across the sidewalk. I went inside and noticed the generator could be heard loudly at the back of the store. Employees engaging with customers were all having to raise their voices to be heard by someone standing right in front of them. The manager, who emphatically insisted I not mention their store or her name for fear of retribution, threw up her hands and rolled her eyes when I asked about the vending out front. “We can’t do anything. We’ve called everyone we can think of in the City and no one will help us.”

Indeed, there does seem to be some “confusion” on the part of city officials whose emails I was shown. Literally every vehicle involved in unsanctioned street vending was in violation of the overweight vehicle signs posted up and down the street, and none of them paid the least bit of attention to the reasonable 2 hour parking limit which is intended to maintain a balance between free parking and access to the street for as many people as possible. For as long as anyone can remember, this honor system of handling parking on the street has functioned smoothly. However, his new rogue class of vendors are clearly taking advantage of the neighborhoods generosity and rudely claiming public parking spaces as their own possession. It’s hard to see this as anything other than occupation, pure and simple.

Among the emails back and forth to city officials, one seemed to be the straw that broke the camel’s back and led to the stores reaching out to the press. In the email, the city official cited state law SB 972 as the reason no local regulations could be enforced when it came to street vending. However, when store owners read through the law they quickly realized that it had nothing to do with the vending of services and merchandise they at the time complaining about. The city is telling us to go pound sand was how one merchant put it. In my own reading of SB 972, it was abundantly obvious that the law only deals with the selling of food. LA municipal code also makes a clear distinction between food vending and the selling of merchandise and Services.

Then, as if to punctuate my visit, as I was returning to my bike with one of the Abbot Kinney merchants, a clothing street vendor crossed the street to intercept us. He immediately started yelling at the merchant because he had seen the him take a photo of a street vendor down the block. Cursing, he demanded to be handed the camera and said that that was the last photo that the camera would ever take. When the merchant tried to walk away, the vendor grabbed at the back of his shirt, then shoved the store owner and grabbed his bag spinning him around and knocking off his glasses. The store owner pulled his bag back away from the vendor and began backing up, swinging his bag around to fight off the vendor. When it seemed everything was about to come to blows, I shoved the merchant into a store and we shut the doors holding them closed with our feet while the street vendor tried to force them open. Eventually, he gave up and I called 911. When police arrived a report for battery and theft was filed.

I went home. Merchants I talked to all stressed that they are supportive of street vending as long as people can be neighborly. Merchants even talked about possibly arranging for special permits to, with reasonable conditions, provide exemptions from vehicle restrictions on the street. But they also pointed out that they are have made a commitment to investing in the Venice community. They pay rent, a lot of it. They pay taxes, also a lot of them, taxes which fund community oriented projects like low income housing construction and homeless services, and they pay the salaries of everyone working on Abbot Kinney. They want mobile vendors in the community who also will make a commitment to the community and agree to a working relationship that does not come at the expense of the businesses which make Abbot Kinney, Abbot Kinney. What they absolutely do not want is what happened to the locally owned Nice Cream store which used to be on Abbot Kinney.

A while back a street vendor set up shop on a regular basis selling ice cream right in front of the Nice Cream shop. The vending truck was owner by a Brooklyn ice cream company looking to expand their brand into the California market. When the Nice Cream owner complained about the Brooklyn company operating in direct competition to his store, the company from Brooklyn had their customers and friends in New York flood every available social media site with bad reviews of Nice Cream. Today the Brooklyn company has successfully transitioned into a national brand. Nice Cream on Abbot Kinney is out of business.

-Barry Cassilly

I spoke with numerous residents and store owners for this story. Every single one of them asked that they not be identified in this story for fear of retribution. A particular egregious vendor is operating out of a shipping container rogue vendor

These vendors operate in flagrant disregard for resident and merchant concerns. They abide by no vehicular regulations which is easy to do as California’s doom loop increasingly takes hold locally. The recurrent feature of that doom loop are policies that swing wildly between strangling over-regulation and no regulation at all.

vacuum where policy decisions swing wildly between strangulating over-regulation and no regulation at all.

Police were called and a report for battery and theft was filed after a bootleg street vendor attacked a local Abbot Kinney merchant while I was working this story. It was broad daylight, 12:00 noon, on a busy Sunday. The street was teeming with tourists and Venice residents trying to enjoy a beautiful Southern California afternoon.

The merchant had to barricade himself inside a store while waiting for police to arrive after the vendor shoved him, knocking his sunglasses to the ground and tried to rip his shoulder pack from his arms in an altercation that came close to blows broke out on the sidewalk. The merchant implored me to keep his name out of this story for fear of retaliation as, I am told, has happened in the past.

Is the death loop moving south from San Francisco after having made a brief, but devastating, stop on Santa Monica’s 3rd Street Promenade? This is the concern the mostly mom and pop merchants on Abbot Kinney were voicing when they contacted me for this story.

Frustrated by a lack of meaningful response from Traci Park’s council office or any city department after literally hundreds of requests, they felt like they had nowhere to turn. An email from District Director Gabriela Medina had apparently been the straw that broke the camel’s back. In response to resident’s complaints about bootleg street vendors who were flouting both laws and reasonable standards for neighborly conduct, Ms. Medina wrote, “Street vending of all sorts is becoming a major attraction and problem at the same time. Unfortunately, due to SB 972 all cities in CA including Los Angeles, no longer have the ability to enforce the policies we have in place. In fact, the administration fee for not having an active LA business/vending license is $25, and can only be given if a CA ID is provided. We’ll have to defer to our BSS partners for further action and support”

One merchant, who also requested her name not be used in this article, said that Ms. Medina’s email essentially told merchants that they could, “go pound sand.” The state law Ms. Medina cites, SB 972, applies very specifically to food vending operations and has nothing to with the selling of merchandise and services which merchants were complaining about. In fact, LA Municipal Code separates food vending and the selling of merchandise or services into two clearly distinct categories. The vendor who assaulted the Venice local merchant was selling clothing while parked in a red zone in an area with brick and mortar businesses selling clothing in every direction.

Bootleg vending activity such as this was evident all up and down the street last weekend. Two blocks away a jewelry vendor has been illegally selling his expensive items in front of local businesses for almost 5 years. I witnessed him taking merchandise out of a car he had parked, permanently I am told, in front of his vending site. He has reportedly said he “wipes his ass” with the administrative fines Ms. Medina was referring to.

Another vendor was running a loud commercial Cummings generator in front of a store where the sound of the generator could be heard at the rear of the establishment. Employees inside were raising their voices to be able to have conversations with customers. On the same block a 14’ tall shipping container had been towed in front of another business, and was left not only in a red zone, but partly blocking the Pride crosswalk. This vendor also was selling clothing and other merchandise all very slickly branded.

In every case, street signs nearby clearly displayed 2 hour parking limits and no overweight vehicle parking of vehicles over 6’ in height. According to merchants, neither of these restrictions are being enforced against the bootleg operators. Merchants also claim that another regulation prohibiting vending within 500’ of a school is never enforced.

To illustrate this point, a public records request the merchant’s association had filed revealed that before Covid the city issued 377 parking citations in a month on Abbot Kinney while recent DOT data indicated only 78 citations a month were currently being issued.

All of this stands in stark contrast to First Friday which is sponsored and run by the Abbot Kinney merchant’s association. An event permit is in place for every First Friday event. All food trucks are vetted by the merchant’s association and their health department permits are checked on a monthly basis. If a store does not want a food truck in front of their establishment, no truck parks there. Money raised by the event goes to fund non-profit activities like clean up and website maintenance. According to merchant association president Elisa James, “First Friday vendors behave like good neighbors. They are an asset to the community and we value their contribution.”

Despite their frustrations, merchants by and large expressed support for Traci Park and her office. Her recent, strongly worded statements in support of small, locally owned businesses was warmly received by everyone I spoke with. Also, universally expressed was a desire to see this commitment translated into concrete action.