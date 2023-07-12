Food Trucks Coming to Summer Event at Burton Chace Park

There Will Also Be Waterbus Rides, a Resource Fair and More

By Zach Armstrong

The “MdR For All Celebration”, taking place on Saturday, July 15 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Burton Chace Park located at 13650 Mindanao Way in Marina del Rey, will include food trucks along with waterBus rides, a resource fair and more.

“Join us to celebrate ‘MdR for All,’ an initiative to reimagine Marina del Rey as a more inclusive, equitable, and accessible resource for all County residents.” a post about the event read.

From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., there will be a concert featuring ‘Video Game Soundtracks’. Attendees can also take a community survey for a free pass to ride the Marina WaterBus, plus a chance to win a $100 gift card.

For more information, go to https://www.mdr4all.org/.