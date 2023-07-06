Weekly Comedy Brunch Features Headliners From Netflix and Comedy Central

Guests Are Encouraged to Bring Their Own Drinks and Food

Experience a unique Sunday brunch at Venice Beach PodShare, where the atmosphere transforms into an outdoor comedy club, at Comedy Brunch – Venice Beach Outdoor Comedy Club.

This comedy bash features headliners from Netflix and Comedy Central, guaranteeing an unforgettable performance. Located at PodShare Venice, the address is 522 Venice Boulevard, Venice. Guests are encouraged to bring their own drinks, food, and other items to create a lively party atmosphere. This event promises to be a weekly gathering that will leave attendees eager to return for more laughter-filled weekends.

For more information, go to https://feverup.com/m/133567.