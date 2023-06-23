June 23, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) Homeless Encampment Resident Shares Her Story

A woman living in a parked RV in Venice, California shares her story with Yo Venice!

@yovenicenews A homeless encampment resident shares her story #homeless #rv #losangeles #venice #venicebeach #fyp ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
Hard news

Votes on Historic Designation, House of Pies Tree Replacement Postponed by Council

June 22, 2023

June 22, 2023

The Preserving Public Places Committee Has To Be Reapproved By Zach Armstrong Due to a rule that says ad hoc...

Hard news

Man Throwing Wood From Venice Roof Now Being Evaluated

June 22, 2023

June 22, 2023

Initial Efforts To Communicate With the Subject Were Unsuccessful On June 19, at approximately 10:50 p.m., LAPD officers responded to...
Activities, Culture, Food & Drink, Video

High Tea at FIG Brings Elegance and Culinary Delight

June 21, 2023

June 21, 2023

Travel back in time to the 1800s with FIGs afternoon high tea experience every Saturday and Sunday at 3pm, reservations...
upbeat news, Video

(Video) Sunny Skies Bring Back Activity to Venice Beach

June 21, 2023

June 21, 2023

After May gray, beautiful blue skies have made things a little more lively at Venice Beach. @yovenicenews People are back...

Hard news

Once-A-Week Street Sweeping Could Return to Venice

June 20, 2023

June 20, 2023

Once-Every-Two Week Sweeping Is a Result of the City’s Pandemic Emergency Order By Zach Armstrong The Venice Neighborhood Council is...

Hard news

(Survey) Should House of Pies Pay Fines for Cutting Down Sycamore Trees?

June 19, 2023

June 19, 2023

We Can’t Help but Ask Our Audience, What Do You Think? By Zach Armstrong The Venice Neighborhood Council is set...

Hard news

Over $24K Raised for Small Yorkie Kicked by Homeless Man in Venice, Suspect Arrested

June 19, 2023

June 19, 2023

The Dog Was Propelled Into a Tractor Used by City Workers By Zach Armstrong Almost 600 donations totaling more than...
Real Estate, Video

Vacant Ramada Inn Set for Supportive Housing Sets Occupation Date

June 16, 2023

June 16, 2023

The Ramada Inn on Washington Pl was bought by the city for $10 million. @yovenicenews Vacant Hotel set for supportive...
Hard news, News

(Video) High-End Fragrance Brand Makes West Coast Debut in Venice

June 16, 2023

June 16, 2023

Brooklyn-based D.S. and Durga is selling exclusive merchandise at the new Venice location. @yovenicenews D.S. and Durga makes West Coast...

Hard news, News

Waters Around Marina del Rey Ranked Among California’s Most Polluted

June 16, 2023

June 16, 2023

Areas Between Lifeguard Tower and Boat Dock Received All Failing Grades By Zach Armstrong The waters around Marina del Rey’s...
Hard news

Marina del Rey Man Arrested for Defrauding Millions in PPP Loans for Shell Companies

June 15, 2023

June 15, 2023

The Suspect Could Face 20 Years in Federal Prison A Marina del Rey man has been apprehended on federal charges...
Dining, Video

(Video) Recap of the Inaugural Rosé on Rose Event

June 15, 2023

June 15, 2023

Rosé on Rose was a big success. Check out some of the highlights courtesy of SPIN PR Group. @yovenicenews Watch...
Housing, News, Real Estate, Video

LA City Backsliding on Illegal Short-Term Rental Enforcement as Violations Increase

June 13, 2023

June 13, 2023

A recent study by Better Neighbors LA shows enforcement of LA’s Home Sharing Ordinance declined in 2022 as violations increased,...
Hard news, Video

(Video) Residents Speak With Traci Park Staffers on Homeless Encampment Relocations

June 13, 2023

June 13, 2023

During a meeting, locals spoke with Traci Park’s staff on encampments that have popped up in their neighborhood. @yovenicenews Residents...

Hard news

Weekly Vintage Clothing Pop-up Comes to Venice

June 13, 2023

June 13, 2023

Complimentary Drinks and a DJ Will Be There Moonlight Studio has announced its weekly “Vintage, Upcycled & Contemporary Clothing Pop-Up”...

