(Video) Homeless Encampment Resident Shares Her Story

A woman living in a parked RV in Venice, California shares her story with Yo Venice!
@yovenicenews A homeless encampment resident shares her story #homeless #rv #losangeles #venice #venicebeach #fyp ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
June 22, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Preserving Public Places Committee Has To Be Reapproved By Zach Armstrong Due to a rule that says ad hoc...
June 22, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Initial Efforts To Communicate With the Subject Were Unsuccessful On June 19, at approximately 10:50 p.m., LAPD officers responded to...
June 21, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Travel back in time to the 1800s with FIGs afternoon high tea experience every Saturday and Sunday at 3pm, reservations...
June 21, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
After May gray, beautiful blue skies have made things a little more lively at Venice Beach. @yovenicenews People are back...
June 20, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Once-Every-Two Week Sweeping Is a Result of the City’s Pandemic Emergency Order By Zach Armstrong The Venice Neighborhood Council is...
June 19, 2023 Zach Armstrong
We Can’t Help but Ask Our Audience, What Do You Think? By Zach Armstrong The Venice Neighborhood Council is set...
June 19, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Dog Was Propelled Into a Tractor Used by City Workers By Zach Armstrong Almost 600 donations totaling more than...
June 16, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Ramada Inn on Washington Pl was bought by the city for $10 million. @yovenicenews Vacant Hotel set for supportive...
June 16, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Brooklyn-based D.S. and Durga is selling exclusive merchandise at the new Venice location. @yovenicenews D.S. and Durga makes West Coast...
June 16, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Areas Between Lifeguard Tower and Boat Dock Received All Failing Grades By Zach Armstrong The waters around Marina del Rey’s...
June 15, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Suspect Could Face 20 Years in Federal Prison A Marina del Rey man has been apprehended on federal charges...
June 15, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Rosé on Rose was a big success. Check out some of the highlights courtesy of SPIN PR Group. @yovenicenews Watch...
June 13, 2023 Juliet Lemar
A recent study by Better Neighbors LA shows enforcement of LA’s Home Sharing Ordinance declined in 2022 as violations increased,...
June 13, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
During a meeting, locals spoke with Traci Park’s staff on encampments that have popped up in their neighborhood. @yovenicenews Residents...
June 13, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Complimentary Drinks and a DJ Will Be There Moonlight Studio has announced its weekly “Vintage, Upcycled & Contemporary Clothing Pop-Up”...
