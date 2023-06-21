Tasting Menu Showcases Early Summer Flavors at The Rose

Guests Can Engage With the Chef About the Menu’s Creation

Renowned Chef Jason Neroni is ushering in the season with his Early Summer Vegetable Tasting Menu at The Rose.

The tasting menu, crafted to showcase the flavors of early summer, will be offered five nights a week from Tuesdays to Saturdays. Guests will have the opportunity to savor the menu at the communal chef’s table, fostering a dining experience where they can engage with Chef Neroni and delve into discussions about the menu’s creation, ingredient sourcing, and culinary techniques employed. A wine pairing curated by Wine Director Aaron Watty is also available. The Early Summer Vegetable Tasting Menu caters to both vegan and non-vegetarian preferences.

Drawing inspiration from his experience at Blue Hill, Chef Dan Barber’s New York City restaurant boasting 3 Michelin stars, Chef Neroni honed his culinary expertise and developed an appreciation for seasonality and ingredient sourcing.

The Rose is located at 220 Rose Ave. For more information, go to https://business.venicechamber.net/events/details/the-rose-summer-vegetable-chef-s-table-experience-06-22-2023-42707.