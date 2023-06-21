Hinano Cafe Hosting Live Music on These Dates

The Spot Is Celebrating Six Decades of Business

By Zach Armstrong

The Hinano Cafe, 15 Washington Blvd, will feature weekly live music with a DJ on Wednesdays and live music Friday through Sunday.

The performances begin at 5 p.m. Hinano is a local favorite recently celebrating six decades of being in business. The bar, started by sailor Joe Larson, offers its signature “World Famous Cheeseburger,” along with cold beers, wines, cider and sodas. The interior is made up of boat parts, wood plank-rounded ceilings and five tv screens.

For more information, go to https://www.hinanocafevenice.com/.