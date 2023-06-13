June 13, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

LA City Backsliding on Illegal Short-Term Rental Enforcement as Violations Increase

A recent study by Better Neighbors LA shows enforcement of LA’s Home Sharing Ordinance declined in 2022 as violations increased, endangering public safety and worsening the housing crisis.

in Housing, News, Real Estate, Video
Related Posts
Hard news, Video

(Video) Residents Speak With Traci Park Staffers on Homeless Encampment Relocations

June 13, 2023

Read more
June 13, 2023

During a meeting, locals spoke with Traci Park’s staff on encampments that have popped up in their neighborhood. @yovenicenews Residents...

Photo: Getty Images
News

(Opinion) Mildred, Canal & Alberta Latest New Encampments After South Venice Cleared by LA City Officials Just Days Ago!

June 12, 2023

Read more
June 12, 2023

Some Campers Have Moved to Mildred, Canal and Alberta  By Nick Antonicello The good news last week was that after...
News, Real Estate

(Video) This Historic Church Could Become Affordable Housing

June 12, 2023

Read more
June 12, 2023

The Community Corp. of Santa Monica marked its Venice expansion with this property acquisition. @yovenicenews This historic church could be...
News, Real Estate

Proposed Amendment to the California Constitution Passes Housing Committee

June 12, 2023

Read more
June 12, 2023

ACA 10 Would Enshrine The Fundamental Right To Housing In The State By Dolores Quintana California Assemblymember Matt Haney of District...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Modern Farmhouse On Market for Over $3M

June 11, 2023

Read more
June 11, 2023

It Was Built by Riviera Property Group and Designed by Ames Ingham Located at 1065 Amoroso Place and priced at...

Photo: ENGEL&VOLKERS
News, Real Estate

Immersive Home Designed by Woods + Dangaran on Market for $9.8M

June 9, 2023

Read more
June 9, 2023

The Property Is Referred to as the “Nexus House” Known as the “Nexus House”, conceptualized by Woods + Dangaran AIA...

Photo: Facebook
News

Mayor Karen Bass Has Tested Positive For The Coronavirus

June 9, 2023

Read more
June 9, 2023

A Regular Test Revealed That She Had Been Infected  Mayor Karen Bass has tested positive for Coronavirus, and her office...
News

Venice Shorts Update: South Venice Blvd Cleaned & Cleared Between Dell and Pacific

June 9, 2023

Read more
June 9, 2023

Councilwoman Traci Park Delivers for Residents and They Couldn’t  Be Happier By Nick Antonicello One of the last vestiges of...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Stabbing Incident Now Ruled a Suicide

June 8, 2023

Read more
June 8, 2023

The Victim Worked at Starbucks Before Quitting Days Before His Death By Zach Armstrong The Los Angeles County Coroner ruled...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Homeless Encampment Clean Up Takes Place Near Venice Canals

June 8, 2023

Read more
June 8, 2023

Officials Relocated About 35 People Into Motels and Private Homes City crews have commenced efforts to clean up homeless camp...
News, Video

(Video) Look Inside the New Little Dynamite Pizza in Mar Vista

June 8, 2023

Read more
June 8, 2023

Little Dynamite Pizza serves deep dish pies all day. @yovenicenews Check out Little Dynamite Pizza recently opened in Mar Vista,...

Photo: Best Bet
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Little Jabronis Pop-Up Will Preview The Menu At The Highly Anticipated Best Bet

June 8, 2023

Read more
June 8, 2023

Pre-Orders Are Open Now For Friday, Pick-Ups At Chef Neroni’s The Rose Venice  By Dolores Quintana Today, Chef Jason Neroni...

Photo: Instagram: @dearjanesla
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Dear Jane’s in Marina Del Rey Added to Michelin Guide

June 7, 2023

Read more
June 7, 2023

The Restaurant, From the Team Behind Dear John’s in Culver City, Opened Its Doors in 2022 By Zach Armstrong The...

Photo: Instagram: @ginrummybar
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Gin Rummy Debuts in Venice

June 7, 2023

Read more
June 7, 2023

The Repertoire Includes Piña Coladas, Jungle Birds and Pain Killers While Nueva successfully navigated its opening amidst a pandemic, featuring...
News, Real Estate

Born to Run: La County Judge Craig Mitchell’s Skid Row Running Club Is Changing Lives

June 7, 2023

Read more
June 7, 2023

For Judge Mitchell, One Cannot Be Defined by One Horrendous Act By Nick Antonicello  Discipline and commitment is at the...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR