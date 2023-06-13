A recent study by Better Neighbors LA shows enforcement of LA’s Home Sharing Ordinance declined in 2022 as violations increased, endangering public safety and worsening the housing crisis.
LA City Backsliding on Illegal Short-Term Rental Enforcement as Violations Increase
(Video) Residents Speak With Traci Park Staffers on Homeless Encampment Relocations
June 13, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
During a meeting, locals spoke with Traci Park’s staff on encampments that have popped up in their neighborhood. @yovenicenews Residents...
(Opinion) Mildred, Canal & Alberta Latest New Encampments After South Venice Cleared by LA City Officials Just Days Ago!
June 12, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Some Campers Have Moved to Mildred, Canal and Alberta By Nick Antonicello The good news last week was that after...
(Video) This Historic Church Could Become Affordable Housing
June 12, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Community Corp. of Santa Monica marked its Venice expansion with this property acquisition. @yovenicenews This historic church could be...
Proposed Amendment to the California Constitution Passes Housing Committee
June 12, 2023 Dolores Quintana
ACA 10 Would Enshrine The Fundamental Right To Housing In The State By Dolores Quintana California Assemblymember Matt Haney of District...
Modern Farmhouse On Market for Over $3M
June 11, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
It Was Built by Riviera Property Group and Designed by Ames Ingham Located at 1065 Amoroso Place and priced at...
Immersive Home Designed by Woods + Dangaran on Market for $9.8M
June 9, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Property Is Referred to as the “Nexus House” Known as the “Nexus House”, conceptualized by Woods + Dangaran AIA...
Mayor Karen Bass Has Tested Positive For The Coronavirus
June 9, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
A Regular Test Revealed That She Had Been Infected Mayor Karen Bass has tested positive for Coronavirus, and her office...
Venice Shorts Update: South Venice Blvd Cleaned & Cleared Between Dell and Pacific
June 9, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Councilwoman Traci Park Delivers for Residents and They Couldn’t Be Happier By Nick Antonicello One of the last vestiges of...
Stabbing Incident Now Ruled a Suicide
June 8, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Victim Worked at Starbucks Before Quitting Days Before His Death By Zach Armstrong The Los Angeles County Coroner ruled...
Homeless Encampment Clean Up Takes Place Near Venice Canals
June 8, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Officials Relocated About 35 People Into Motels and Private Homes City crews have commenced efforts to clean up homeless camp...
(Video) Look Inside the New Little Dynamite Pizza in Mar Vista
June 8, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Little Dynamite Pizza serves deep dish pies all day. @yovenicenews Check out Little Dynamite Pizza recently opened in Mar Vista,...
Little Jabronis Pop-Up Will Preview The Menu At The Highly Anticipated Best Bet
June 8, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Pre-Orders Are Open Now For Friday, Pick-Ups At Chef Neroni’s The Rose Venice By Dolores Quintana Today, Chef Jason Neroni...
Dear Jane’s in Marina Del Rey Added to Michelin Guide
June 7, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Restaurant, From the Team Behind Dear John’s in Culver City, Opened Its Doors in 2022 By Zach Armstrong The...
Gin Rummy Debuts in Venice
June 7, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Repertoire Includes Piña Coladas, Jungle Birds and Pain Killers While Nueva successfully navigated its opening amidst a pandemic, featuring...
Born to Run: La County Judge Craig Mitchell’s Skid Row Running Club Is Changing Lives
June 7, 2023 Nick Antonicello
For Judge Mitchell, One Cannot Be Defined by One Horrendous Act By Nick Antonicello Discipline and commitment is at the...
