Gin Rummy Debuts in Venice

The Repertoire Includes Piña Coladas, Jungle Birds and Pain Killers

While Nueva successfully navigated its opening amidst a pandemic, featuring renowned chef Vartan Abgaryan, partner Jared Meisler believes the need for an extensive menu wasn’t as pronounced, reported LA Eater.

In light of this, Meisler and his team collaborated with bartenders Danilo Kim and Marcus Ragas to develop an exceptional beach bar-inspired drink list, which led to the unveiling of Gin Rummy on May 26th, the news outlet reported on May 31.

Kim, previously of Alibi Room, and Ragas, formerly associated with the Chestnut Club and Caboco, introduce an approach to Tiki beverages. Their repertoire includes beloved classics like piña coladas, Jungle Birds, Pain Killers, and Scorpion bowls brimming with a medley of vodka, gin, and rum combined with fresh juices. The stirred and shaken sections showcase further creativity, offering twists on timeless favorites, such as a banana Manhattan and a Corpse Reviver No. 47.

While the food menu doesn’t fully embrace the Tiki theme, it features a selection of tacos carried over from Nueva, three varieties of fish and chips,, fried wings, and a few salads, LA Eater reported.