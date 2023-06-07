June 8, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram: @dearjanesla

Dear Jane’s in Marina Del Rey Added to Michelin Guide

The Restaurant, From the Team Behind Dear John’s in Culver City, Opened Its Doors in 2022

By Zach Armstrong

The Dear Jane’s restaurant in Marina del Rey was one of a half dozen restaurants added to the California Michelin Guide. 

The restaurant, from the team behind Dear John’s in Culver City, opened its doors in 2022, LA Eater reported. Located at 13950 Panay Way, the space features floor-to-ceiling windows which give way to views of docked boats in the marina. Menu items of the restaurant include Santa Barbara Stone Crab Claws, Yellowtail Carpaccio And Cioppino.

“In case this Marina del Rey restaurant’s glass wall with views of the boats outside didn’t give it away, Dear Jane’s celebrates the life aquatic with its focus on old-school seafood and Continental cuisine,” Michelin said of the spot on its website. “This spot pours it on with large portions and over-the-top flourishes (caviar makes a regular appearance) while keeping things grounded with strong cooking.”

The recent announcement was part of a round of “New Discoveries” that came ahead of July’s award ceremony in Oakland, California. At the ceremony, some restaurants will be awarded one to three Michelin stars or recognized as Bib Gourmands.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram: @ginrummybar
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Gin Rummy Debuts in Venice

June 7, 2023

Read more
June 7, 2023

The Repertoire Includes Piña Coladas, Jungle Birds and Pain Killers While Nueva successfully navigated its opening amidst a pandemic, featuring...
News, Real Estate

Born to Run: La County Judge Craig Mitchell’s Skid Row Running Club Is Changing Lives

June 7, 2023

Read more
June 7, 2023

For Judge Mitchell, One Cannot Be Defined by One Horrendous Act By Nick Antonicello  Discipline and commitment is at the...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Painting Social Coming to Venice Beach

June 6, 2023

Read more
June 6, 2023

It Includes Artistic Inspiration With the Ambiance of the Beach Commencing on June 3, and occurring every Saturday thereafter, a...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Beach Clean-Up Coming to Venice Beach

June 6, 2023

Read more
June 6, 2023

Participants Can Win a Month’s Supply of Saba Surf Wax Saba Surf, a surf lifestyle brand based in Venice Beach,...
News, Video

(Video) This Is the Venice Lifeguard Pride Flag Tower

June 6, 2023

Read more
June 6, 2023

This Venice Beach lifeguard tower is painted with pride. @yovenicenews This is the Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower #gaypride #pride...

Photo: Getty Images
News

(Opinion) VENICE SHORTS: Ten Ways to Make the Venice NEighborhood Council Effective and Responsive to Stakeholders

June 6, 2023

Read more
June 6, 2023

Ten Suggestions This New Board Should Consider By Nick Antonicello With a new board about to be sworn to office,...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Indie Film Festival Coming to Marina Del Rey

June 5, 2023

Read more
June 5, 2023

The Event Was Included in Filmfreeway’s Top 100 Best Reviewed Festivals. By Zach Armstrong The Marina del Rey Film Festival...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

New Business and Personal Lines Property and Casualty Insurance Paused In California

June 5, 2023

Read more
June 5, 2023

Allstate and State Farm Say Currently Insured Homeowners Will Not Be Affected  After State Farm announced a pause on new...
News, Video

(Video) This Could Become An Eight-Unit Condominium in Venice

June 4, 2023

Read more
June 4, 2023

This property could turn into an 8-unit condo depending on a decision from the community council. @yovenicenews This could become...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

This Is the Most Expensive Mar Vista Home Listed on Realtor.com

June 4, 2023

Read more
June 4, 2023

The Property Includes Five Bedrooms and Two-And-A-Half Bathrooms By Zach Armstrong The number of sales and listings is down right...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Nearly $5M Home Features Miele-Brand Espresso Center

June 4, 2023

Read more
June 4, 2023

Steps Away From the Beach, This Property in Venice Is on the Market By Zach Armstrong Only steps away from...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Yacht Club Meeting Taking Place in Marina Del Rey

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

The Event Is a Way to Buy/Sell Used Boating Gear While Making Small Talk By Zach Armstrong The Pacific Mariners...

Photo: Facebook: @Stay Open Hotels
News

Venice Pod Aims to Be “Grown-Up Version of a Hostel”

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

Stay Open Blends Elements of Japan’s Capsule Hotels and Co-living Experiments Stay Open, a unique accommodation concept blending elements of...

Photo: Facebook: @Xavier Becerra
News

HHS Secretary Visits Venice Beach

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

Xavier Becerra Made the Stop as Part of His Los Angeles Itinerary Xavier Becerra, the Secretary of the U.S. Department...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Free Meals for WGA Members During Strike at Bob’s Big Boy and Swingers Diner

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

Comedian and Host Drew Carey Is Paying For Meals For Striking WGA Members By Dolores Quintana As the Writers Guild...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR