Dear Jane’s in Marina Del Rey Added to Michelin Guide

The Restaurant, From the Team Behind Dear John’s in Culver City, Opened Its Doors in 2022

By Zach Armstrong

The Dear Jane’s restaurant in Marina del Rey was one of a half dozen restaurants added to the California Michelin Guide.

The restaurant, from the team behind Dear John’s in Culver City, opened its doors in 2022, LA Eater reported. Located at 13950 Panay Way, the space features floor-to-ceiling windows which give way to views of docked boats in the marina. Menu items of the restaurant include Santa Barbara Stone Crab Claws, Yellowtail Carpaccio And Cioppino.

“In case this Marina del Rey restaurant’s glass wall with views of the boats outside didn’t give it away, Dear Jane’s celebrates the life aquatic with its focus on old-school seafood and Continental cuisine,” Michelin said of the spot on its website. “This spot pours it on with large portions and over-the-top flourishes (caviar makes a regular appearance) while keeping things grounded with strong cooking.”

The recent announcement was part of a round of “New Discoveries” that came ahead of July’s award ceremony in Oakland, California. At the ceremony, some restaurants will be awarded one to three Michelin stars or recognized as Bib Gourmands.