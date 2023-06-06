June 6, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) This Is the Venice Lifeguard Pride Flag Tower

This Venice Beach lifeguard tower is painted with pride.

@yovenicenews This is the Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower #gaypride #pride #venicebeach #california #fyp ♬ Tropical house party(262805) – TimTaj
in News, Video
