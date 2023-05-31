May 31, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) Did You Know Venice Library Has a Book Club?

The Venice Library’s Book Club meets on the last Tuesday of each month.

@yovenicenews Did you know Venice Library has a book club? #venicebeach #bookclub #fyp #reading #library ♬ Way to You – Muspace
News

Stabbing Victim Found Dead in Pathway

May 30, 2023

May 30, 2023

The Victim Was Discovered on the Ground Between Residences on Washington Boulevard. The Los Angeles Police Department has initiated an...

News

Author to Discuss Picture Book at Venice Library

May 30, 2023

May 30, 2023

The Work Pays Homage to the City of Cairo, Egypt, Its People, and Culture. Author Zeena Pliska will discuss her...
News, Video

(Video) Renovated Office Space Up For Lease Next To Venice Beach

May 29, 2023

May 29, 2023

78 Market Street provides adjacent restaurant space and is a few blocks away from the beach. @yovenicenews Renovated office and...

News, Real Estate

Pandemic-Induced Rent Debt Crisis Threatens Housing Stability

May 28, 2023

May 28, 2023

Low-Wage Workers and Communities of Color Disproportionately Affected By Dolores Quintana  Rental debt is an out-of-control problem that has worsened...

News, Real Estate

Viennese Architect-Designed Home on Market for $5.2M

May 26, 2023

May 26, 2023

The Home Marks the Austrian team’s inaugural U.S. Project. Situated within close proximity to Abbot Kinney and Venice Beach, this...

News, Real Estate

Heir of Hong Kong Real Estate Empire Buys Venice Home

May 26, 2023

May 26, 2023

The Home Boasts a Pristine White Aesthetic Illuminated by Natural Light. Elaine Chen-Fernandez, a principal heir to one of Hong...
News, Video

(Video) Homelessness Exacerbated by Santa Monica Rail and Bus System

May 26, 2023

May 26, 2023

The METRO and public bus system has reportedly been a large factor in Santa Monica’s homeless population. @yovenicenews Homelessness in...
News

Health Advisory: Los Angeles County Health Warns Against Swimming This Weekend

May 26, 2023

May 26, 2023

Public Health Issues Caution as Bacterial Levels Exceed Health Standards  The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents...

News

Collection Device Diverts 155K Pounds of Trash Near Ballona Creek In Seven Months

May 26, 2023

May 26, 2023

The Machine Is a Fully-Automated, Solar-Powered Trash Collection Device. By Zach Armstrong The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor 007, developed by...

News

Stolen Vehicle Chase Ends With Standoff in Venice

May 25, 2023

May 25, 2023

The chase ended at Thatcher Ave. And Marina Pointe Dr. Law enforcement officials engaged in a standoff with an individual...

News

Theater Production Explores Romance and Human Interaction

May 25, 2023

May 25, 2023

It Follows a Silver Bracelet’s Journey in the Lives of Ten Couples. By Zach Armstrong “American La Ronde,” a theater...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Fast, Nutritious, And Affordable Food at Everytable, New Location in Culver City

May 25, 2023

May 25, 2023

Everytable opens second new location in Culver City.
Culture, Entertainment, Life and Arts, Video

Ballet at the Broad Stage Memorial Weekend – Meet the Talent!

May 25, 2023

May 25, 2023

Westside Ballet of Santa Monica returns to the Broad Stage with special guest artists kicking off Friday, May 26th, with...
News, Video

(Video) Take a Look Inside The New Fatty Mart In Mar Vista

May 25, 2023

May 25, 2023

Fatty Mart has opened in Mar Vista, providing a new grocery store concept. @yovenicenews ♬ Funk Hip Hop Music(814197) –...

Dining, Food & Drink, News

Lo Siento Tequila Presenting Venice Block Party On Memorial Day Weekend.

May 25, 2023

May 25, 2023

The Event Will Include Dj Performances By Acclaimed Artists Who Have Graced The Stages Of Coachella. On May 28th, from...

