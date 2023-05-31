(Video) Did You Know Venice Library Has a Book Club?

The Venice Library’s Book Club meets on the last Tuesday of each month.
@yovenicenews Did you know Venice Library has a book club? #venicebeach #bookclub #fyp #reading #library ♬ Way to You – Muspace
May 30, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Victim Was Discovered on the Ground Between Residences on Washington Boulevard. The Los Angeles Police Department has initiated an...
May 30, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Work Pays Homage to the City of Cairo, Egypt, Its People, and Culture. Author Zeena Pliska will discuss her...
May 29, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
78 Market Street provides adjacent restaurant space and is a few blocks away from the beach. @yovenicenews Renovated office and...
May 28, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Low-Wage Workers and Communities of Color Disproportionately Affected By Dolores Quintana Rental debt is an out-of-control problem that has worsened...
The Home Marks the Austrian team’s inaugural U.S. Project. Situated within close proximity to Abbot Kinney and Venice Beach, this...
The Home Boasts a Pristine White Aesthetic Illuminated by Natural Light. Elaine Chen-Fernandez, a principal heir to one of Hong...
The METRO and public bus system has reportedly been a large factor in Santa Monica’s homeless population. @yovenicenews Homelessness in...
Public Health Issues Caution as Bacterial Levels Exceed Health Standards The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents...
May 26, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Machine Is a Fully-Automated, Solar-Powered Trash Collection Device. By Zach Armstrong The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor 007, developed by...
The chase ended at Thatcher Ave. And Marina Pointe Dr. Law enforcement officials engaged in a standoff with an individual...
May 25, 2023 Zach Armstrong
It Follows a Silver Bracelet’s Journey in the Lives of Ten Couples. By Zach Armstrong “American La Ronde,” a theater...
May 25, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Everytable opens second new location in Culver City.
May 25, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Westside Ballet of Santa Monica returns to the Broad Stage with special guest artists kicking off Friday, May 26th, with...
Fatty Mart has opened in Mar Vista, providing a new grocery store concept. @yovenicenews ♬ Funk Hip Hop Music(814197) –...
The Event Will Include Dj Performances By Acclaimed Artists Who Have Graced The Stages Of Coachella. On May 28th, from...
The Sisters Of Perpetual Indulgence Accepted The Baseball Team’s Apology By Dolores Quintana This morning, The Los Angeles Dodgers issued...Read more