Inaugural “Rosé on Rose” Wine Fest Coming to Venice

There Will Be Celebrations With Tastings, Music, Vendors, Art and a Disco Recovery Lounge.

Locals can embrace the spirit of National Rosé Day and Pride Month at the inaugural “Rosé on Rose” Wine Fest on Venice’s Rose Avenue, taking place on Saturday, June 10.

From 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be celebrations with tastings, music, vendors, photo opportunities, art, games, and a disco recovery lounge. Participating locations will offer rosé at a price of $7 per glass.

In addition to the rosé offerings, wristband holders will have access to rosé and rose-themed specials and discounts on food and beverages. They can also take advantage of merchandise deals at Parachute and Yanapuma, relish oysters with rosé granita and sashimi from Wabi on Rose, indulge in cheese and charcuterie wine flights at Venice Beach Wines, enjoy pink smoothies and juices from Cafe Gratitude, and get a 25% discount on scoops at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams.

Participating locations include American Beauty, Cafe Gratitude, Chulita, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, Parachute, Rose Room, The Rose Venice, Venice Beach Wines, Wabi on Rose, and Yanapuma Shop.

The “Rosé on Rose” Wine Fest also includes a VIP Wine & Beer Garden Experience curated by Venice Beach Wines, a lively atmosphere with a DJ, games, and a rosé photo booth. Craft beer from Venice Duck Brewing Co. will also be available. Attendees can relax in the Superbloom Collective Disco & Recovery Lounge, explore local art and activities, and peruse the offerings of various vendors.

To conclude the festivities, the official Rosé After Party will be held at Rose Room from 5 pm to 7 pm, featuring DJ-ROC spinning songs from the 90s to the 2000s. The after-party will offer additional tastings, promotional swag, games, and more. The event is sponsored by Summer Water.