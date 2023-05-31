Barbecue for Tech Networking Coming to Venice

The Event Will Take Place at Podshare Venice.

By Zach Armstrong

California organization Startup Coil will celebrate LA Tech Week with “L.A. Tech BBQ” in Venice Beach.

On Sunday, June 11, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the event will include networking opportunities for those in the technology industry along with BBQ food items along with a beachy atmosphere, music and a premium bar. The event will take place at Podshare Venice, located at 522 Venice Blvd.

For more information about the event contact events@startupcoil.com or go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/la-tech-bbq-venice-beach-tickets-640483301797?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.