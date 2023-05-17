Planta Restaurant Chain To Open In Marina Del Rey, Showcasing Latin-Inspired Cuisine

Salm Expresses His Enthusiasm For The La Locations’ Proximity To Local Farmer’s Markets, Which Presents A Unique Advantage

Planta, a renowned plant-based restaurant chain originating from Canada and the United States, is set to make its debut in Los Angeles.

The first Planta Cocina location will open at the Boardwalk Marina del Rey shopping center on May 25, featuring Latin-inspired dishes, a robata grill, and more. Subsequently, a Planta restaurant will also arrive in Brentwood in July, with a focus on global cuisine.

Led by CEO Steven Salm and executive chef David Lee, Planta is expanding its presence beyond its existing 11 locations in Toronto, New York, D.C., Bethesda, Chicago, and Florida. Having launched its inaugural restaurant in 2016, the group is now venturing onto the West Coast.

Salm expresses his enthusiasm for the LA locations’ proximity to local farmer’s markets, which presents a unique advantage. He views it as an inspiring paradise that allows him and Chef David Lee to handpick the ingredients for their guests’ dining experience. Operating a plant-based restaurant under such conditions fills them with excitement and anticipation.

Planta Cocina, located at the Marina del Rey venue, will feature a menu drawing inspiration from pan-Latin cuisine. Patrons can expect an array of delectable options such as croquetas, tostadas, tacos, queso fundido, sushi, pasta dishes, salads, and a variety of vegetable plates. The Brentwood Planta location will also offer dishes from diverse culinary traditions, although the specific menu is yet to be finalized. Other Planta locations are known for serving dishes like burgers, sushi, pastas, salads, and more.

It is important to note that menus may vary across different Planta chain locations, with each establishment having its own unique focus. For instance, Planta Queen, found in New York, Miami, Toronto, and Chicago, heavily emphasizes Asian-inspired cuisine, featuring sushi, dumplings, noodles, and other delights.

The Marina del Rey location has been elegantly designed by the renowned studio ICrave. The space incorporates arched, high-ceiling windows that offer picturesque views of the marina. Expect a warm and inviting atmosphere with earth tones, terracotta tiles, plaster finishes, wicker lampshades, wood accents, and lush greenery throughout the establishment.