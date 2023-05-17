Nick the Greek Expands Health-Focused Chain with New Marina Del Rey Store

The Menu Will Feature “Flavorful Rotisserie Meats, Charbroiled Skewers, Zesty Sauces, And Fresh Vegetables.

Nick the Greek, a fast-growing family-owned and operated chain known for its health-focused approach, is preparing to open another Southern California store. The new location will be situated at 4254 Lincoln Boulevard in Marina Del Rey.

Hany Ghattas, the proprietor of Nick the Greek’s recently launched West Hollywood establishment, will own and operate the upcoming Marina Del Rey outpost.

With a menu featuring “flavorful rotisserie meats, charbroiled skewers, zesty sauces, and fresh vegetables,” Nick the Greek has established itself as a nutritious and satisfying dining option that never compromises on taste or satiety.

The company is rapidly expanding its presence across Northern and Southern California, with nearly 30 additional branches in the pipeline.

According to founder Nick Tsigaris, the Marina Del Rey franchise is scheduled to open this summer, further solidifying Nick the Greek’s growing footprint in the region.