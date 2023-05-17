Little Dynamite Pizza Now Open in Mar Vista

The Shop Is Serving Owner Kyle Lambert’s Crispy-Edged Pizzas, Just Like The Ones He Grew Up With In New Jersey.

By Zach Armstrong

Well-known LA pan pizza restaurant Bootleg Pizza is now Little Dynamite, located at 11736 Washington Place in Mar Vista.

The shop is serving owner Kyle Lambert’s crispy-edged pizzas, just like the ones he grew up with in New Jersey. After opening Bootleg Pizza on Pico Boulevard in late 2020, the restaurant closed because of a business partner dispute. Lambert and partner Courtney Glowacz then moved on entirely to a new neighborhood and a new name in Little Dynamite.

The shop offers on-site dining, pickup, and delivery for lunch and dinner. Little Dynamite’s menu includes Cheese Louise, Pep’d Up, and Hot Jimmy pizzas, as well as salads, garlic knots, and more items to come.