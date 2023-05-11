Paris Meets Venice: Chef Eleonore Toulin Collaborates with Coucou for Exclusive Pop-Up Dinner

Indulge in a Seasonally Driven, Seven-Course Culinary Affair Curated by Renowned Chef and Model Eleonore Toulin at Venice’s Hottest Bistro

By Dolores Quintana

Coucou, a popular French-inspired bistro in Venice located at 218 Main St., is teaming up with Parisian-born, Los Angeles-based multi-hyphenate Chef Eleonore Toulin for a special pop-up event on Monday, May 22. Chef Toulin and Coucou are very excited to collaborate with each other on this dinner event according to an emailed statement.

Coucou and Toulin will offer a seasonally driven, seven-course prix fixe menu, co-curated by Coucou. Guests will also have the option to add an aperitif and wine pairing for an additional $45. Tickets for the event can be purchased via Resy and cost $100 per person.

Eleonore Toulin, who is known for her culinary skills, modeling, and photography, attended Alain Ducasse’s culinary school in Paris to enhance her already-formidable skills. She now utilizes her natural gifts as a private chef and hospitality consultant, collaborating with brands through catering, hosting events, curating bespoke menus, pop-ups, content creation, and brand activations.

The menu for the night includes radish and French butters, egg mayonnaise and caviar, ricotta and lemon anolini pasta with pistachio, fennel salad with asparagus, fava beans, and pecorino, and a choice of either porchetta stuffed with leeks and herbs served with creamy butter beans or grilled fish with salsa verde. To finish, diners can indulge in yuzu lemon tart meringue bites.

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to enjoy a memorable culinary experience with the talented Chef Eleonore Toulin and Coucou. It is one of the culinary events of spring 2023 at one of Venice’s most exciting new restaurants.