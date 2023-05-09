May 9, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

120 Units of Housing Opened at West L.A V.A Amid Lawsuit From Homeless Veterans

The West L.A Veterans Affairs unveiled 120 new units of permanent and supportive housing on its campus three years after the ‘Veterans Row’ encampment along San Vicente blvd. The housing comes amid an ongoing lawsuit against the VA by disabled and unhoused Veterans.

in News, Veterans, Video
Photo: Instagram: @laraporzak
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Estate Photos LA
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Traci Park
Photo: Instagram: @broadwayelementary
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Facebook: @Ludwig van Beethoven FanPage
