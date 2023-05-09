The West L.A Veterans Affairs unveiled 120 new units of permanent and supportive housing on its campus three years after the ‘Veterans Row’ encampment along San Vicente blvd. The housing comes amid an ongoing lawsuit against the VA by disabled and unhoused Veterans.
120 Units of Housing Opened at West L.A V.A Amid Lawsuit From Homeless Veterans
Pulitzer Prize Finalist to Discuss Upcoming Book at Venice Branch Library
May 9, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Marianne Wiggins, A Pulitzer Prize Finalist And Local Venice Author, Will Discuss Her Book “Properties Of Thirst” During An Upcoming...
Police Investigating Home Burglary in Venice
May 9, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Police Discovered A Suspect Entered The Home With a Semi-Automatic Handgun And Stole a Wristwatch. By Zach Armstrong A home...
(Video) Recap of 2023 “Historical Venice Cinco de Mayo Parade Festival”
May 8, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The annual Cinco de Mayo celebration has become a favorite for Venice locals that celebrate the occasion. @yovenicenews Venice just...
(Video) Take A Walk Inside “The Glass Ladies” Collection by Developer Akon Zakoot
May 7, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Akon Zakoot believes this home collection could become Venice’s newest tourist attraction and photo opp. @yovenicenews Take a walk inside...
(Video) Construction of Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital’s replacement is underway
May 7, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Construction work on Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital’s replacement is progressing. @yovenicenews Construction of Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital’s replacement...
Jeremy Iovine Buys Mar Vista Farmhouse for Over $3M
May 6, 2023 Zach Armstrong
This Is Not The First Time The Iovine Family Made News With Los Angeles’ Pricey Real Estate Market. By Zach...
Law May Increase Amount of Homeless Shelters
Senator Catherine Blakespear Believes That Her Bill Could Be A “Transformational Idea” To Tackle Homelessness In California Senate Bill 7,...
(Video) It’s Not Tennis. It’s Not Pickleball. It’s Paddle Tennis
Paddle Tennis has become popular along Venice Beach. @yovenicenews Its Not Tennis. Its Not Pickleball. Its Paddle Tennis. #paddletennis #tennis...
(Opinion) Venice Shorts: RVs Gone Wild
May 5, 2023 Nick Antonicello
RVs Are Literally Everywhere and the Problem Further Expands and Complicates Closer to the Beach as an Extension of New...
Traci Park Praises Housing Facilities for At-Risk Veterans
Park Successfully Led the la City Council in Unanimously Adjusting the Veterans’ Ami, Which Eliminated Income Restrictions That Hindered Disabled...
Broadway Elementary Ranked In U.S. News and World Report’s “Best California Elementary Schools”
May 5, 2023 Zach Armstrong
By Zach Armstrong Broadway Elementary, a public school in Venice that serves K-6 and located at 1015 Lincoln Blvd., ranked...
(Video) Hinano Cafe Celebrates 60 Years of Business
The Hinano Cafe, a local bar favorite and a minutes-walk from Venice Beach, has turned 60 years old. @yovenicenews Hinano...
(Video) Breadblok Bakery Suddenly Closed All Of Its Locations On May 3
All of Breadblok’s locations were closed on May 3 without any warning. Other than a note left on the door...
Ban On Single-Use Plastics Goes Into Effect in LA County
May 4, 2023 Zach Armstrong
To-Go Containers, Cups, Dishes and Cutlery Provided Along With To-Go Food at la County Restaurants in Unincorporated Areas Have to...
Jeremy Adler Buys Beethoven Market to Build New Cafe
Jeremy Adler Plans to Begin Construction On a New Cafe And Market Concept in The Upcoming Weeks. Jeremy Adler, co-partner...
120 Units of Housing Opened at West L.A V.A Amid Lawsuit From Homeless Veterans
The West L.A Veterans Affairs unveiled 120 new units of permanent and supportive housing on its campus three years after...Read more
