Jeremy Adler Buys Beethoven Market to Build New Cafe

Jeremy Adler Plans to Begin Construction On a New Cafe And Market Concept in The Upcoming Weeks.

Jeremy Adler, co-partner of Cobi’s in Santa Monica, has reportedly purchased the iconic Beethoven Market in Mar Vista for $3 million.

Adler plans to begin construction on a new cafe and market concept in the upcoming weeks. The market officially closed on April 30th, and the new venue will include an outdoor seating area, which will replace the current parking lot.

The market will keep its name, and the current employees will have the option to return. Adler, a Mar Vista resident, sees the market as an opportunity to bring the community together.

He personally contacted his neighbors, who have mixed reactions to the news. While some residents are excited about the new development, others mourn the loss of the beloved Petramale Pizza truck that had been operating in front of the market on Fridays. The truck was recently shut down by the LAPD for lacking proper permits.

The Mar Vista area has been experiencing a surge of new markets and restaurants, including Bluey’s, Fatty Mart, and Taverna, all located on Venice Boulevard.