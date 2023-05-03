May 4, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Dolores Quintana

Breadblok Shuts Down, Citing Financial Struggles During Pandemic

All Breadblock Bakeries Closed On May 3 Without Warning

Written By Dolores Quintana

This morning a notice was found at all Breadblok locations in Los Angeles, on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica, their flagship cafe, and at their newly opened location in Beverly Hills, in Studio City, and Silverlake. The doors to the bakeries were closed and the lights were off. 

The notice said, “It is with great sadness that we announce the closure of Breadblok.

Ultimately, the combination of the impact of COVID as well as the inflationary pressure on our costs has had a dramatic effect and we are no longer able to sustain our business model.

We are proud to have baked incredible gluten-free breads and pastries as well as served clean, organic food. Over the years, we have baked over 400,000 breads and 500,000 pastries for our loyal customers across Los Angeles. We succeeded in revolutionizing the gluten-free industry and pushing the boundaries of artisan baking.

We want to thank our loyal customers for all the support you have provided over the years. We also want to thank our employees for all the beautiful products created and served with a passion over the years. We will miss you all!”

Of course, the promised Venice location will not open and their farmer’s market locations will also cease operations. Other than the words left in their final message no other information is known to the public and it is shocking news that leaves a hole in the realm of gluten-free dining.

