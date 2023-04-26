The Rose Venice To Participate in 15th Annual DineLa Restaurant Week

They Will Serve Special Prix Fixe Menus For Lunch And Dinner

Hundreds of Los Angeles restaurants are participating in the 15th anniversary of DineLA Restaurant Week, and The Rose Venice has two special lunch and dinner menus ready to tantalize your taste buds.

Whether they’re trying it for the first time or visiting it as an old favorite, Venice residents can eat at the lofty California eatery at a discounted price through May 12.

Guests can make a reservation for lunch at $35 per person or dinner reservations at $55 per person to be served two courses and a dessert. Options include a Korean style fried chicken sandwich or a shrimp burger. Lunch will take place Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. while dinner will take place Monday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Over 350 restaurants across greater Los Angeles will be involved in DineLA with prices ranging from $15 to $65-plus. More information can be found at https://www.discoverlosangeles.com/dinela.