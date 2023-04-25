The West Los Angeles VA will open 120 new units of housing in April, yet many homeless disabled Veterans don’t qualify for move in.
Disabled Veterans Still Homeless After VA Opens New Housing
First Lutheran Working With City Officials To End The RV Challenge Along Venice Boulevard
April 25, 2023 Nick Antonicello
By Nick Antonicello Reverend John Palko Is In Contact With CD11 Councilmember Traci Park’s Office The situation along Venice Boulevard...
Mayor Karen Bass Releases Statement Regarding The Death of Former Mayor Richard Riordan
April 24, 2023 TJYoVenice
The Memorial Mass Will Be Held On Friday, April 28, 2023 Two-term Mayor and Brentwood resident was 92 years old....
Councilmember Traci Park Advises Westside Residents To Tune In To Budget And Finance Meetings On Proposed Budget For The City
Public Comment Starts At 6:00 p.m. on April 25 CD11 City Council member Traci Park has advised all Westside residents...
Venice Stakeholders Association’s Comments on Traci Park’s Broken Bridge Housing Promise
By Marc Ryavec I have been struggling with how to address the phenomenon that someone I and many others in...
Experience the California Dream at Architectural Gem Used in the Iconic Film Heat
Mansion Where Robert DeNiro’s Character Neil MacCauley Live For Sale Located in the prestigious Malibu Cove Colony, a guard-gated community,...
Step into the Past with this Timeless Craftsman Home in Venice Beach Walk Street
April 23, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Home Listed For Sale For Over $2.6 Million The timeless Craftsman at 29 23rd Ave captures the pure vintage vibes...
Los Angeles Delays Spending Most of the Funds Raised by “Mansion Tax” Until Legal Challenges Are Resolved
April 23, 2023 TJYoVenice
Apartment Association of Greater LA and Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association Sue Los Angeles will delay spending most of the money...
Venice Shorts: Neighborhood Council Meetings Back Live And In Person
April 21, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Venice Neighborhood Council Meets in Person for First Time in Two Years, and Faces Challenges Ahead of the New Board’s...
American Youth Symphony’s Spring Concert Celebrates 58 Years of Performance
April 21, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Sunday’s Free Concert Concludes the 2022-34 Season By Susan Payne Much is in store for the American Youth Symphony as...
Los Angeles County Announces Historic Legal Settlement With LA Alliance to Bring New Resources to Fight Against Homelessness
The County of Los Angeles has announced a historic settlement with LA Alliance, resolving a long-running litigation over homelessness. County...
Bar Coucou Brings Parisian Flair to Venice with Artisanal Cocktails and Locally-Sourced Cuisine
Aperitif culture meets coastal California at Bar Coucou in Venice Bar Coucou, the new hot spot on 218 Main Street...
Paloma Venice Launches Breakfast Menu and Donates Half of Coffee Sales to Venice Family Clinic
Restaurant Is Located At The Iconic Corner Of Abbot Kinney and Venice Boulevard At 600 S Venice Blvd in Venice,...
Specialty Coffee Gear Company Fellow Expands with Venice Retail Store
The Store Is Located on Iconic Abbot Kinney Boulevard Specialty coffee gear company, Fellow, is open in Venice, located on...
STP Foundation and Erba Markets Host Inaugural Earth Day Venice Celebration
Councilmember Traci Park to Make Special Appearance at Street Art and Sustainability Festival By Staff Writer The STP Foundation and...
Venice Branch Library Offers a Variety of Events on Wednesdays Each Week
The Library Offers Kids Classes, Yoga, and Drop-In CPR Training By Staff Writer The Venice Branch of The Los Angeles...
