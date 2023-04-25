April 25, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Disabled Veterans Still Homeless After VA Opens New Housing

The West Los Angeles VA will open 120 new units of housing in April, yet many homeless disabled Veterans don’t qualify for move in.

in News, Veterans, Video
Related Posts
Photo: Nick Antonicello
News

First Lutheran Working With City Officials To End The RV Challenge Along Venice Boulevard

April 25, 2023

Read more
April 25, 2023

By Nick Antonicello Reverend John Palko Is In Contact With CD11 Councilmember Traci Park’s Office The situation along Venice Boulevard...

Photo: Facebook
News

Mayor Karen Bass Releases Statement Regarding The Death of Former Mayor Richard Riordan

April 24, 2023

Read more
April 24, 2023

The Memorial Mass Will Be Held On Friday, April 28, 2023 Two-term Mayor and Brentwood resident was 92 years old....

Photo: Facebook
News

Councilmember Traci Park Advises Westside Residents To Tune In To Budget And Finance Meetings On Proposed Budget For The City

April 24, 2023

Read more
April 24, 2023

Public Comment Starts At 6:00 p.m. on April 25 CD11 City Council member Traci Park has advised all Westside residents...

Photo: Marc Ryavec
News, Opinion

Venice Stakeholders Association’s Comments on Traci Park’s Broken Bridge Housing Promise

April 24, 2023

Read more
April 24, 2023

By Marc Ryavec I have been struggling with how to address the phenomenon that someone I and many others in...

Photo: Carolwood Brokerage
News, Real Estate

Experience the California Dream at Architectural Gem Used in the Iconic Film Heat

April 24, 2023

Read more
April 24, 2023

Mansion Where Robert DeNiro’s Character Neil MacCauley Live For Sale Located in the prestigious Malibu Cove Colony, a guard-gated community,...

Photo: Pardee Properties
News, Real Estate

Step into the Past with this Timeless Craftsman Home in Venice Beach Walk Street

April 23, 2023

Read more
April 23, 2023

Home Listed For Sale For Over $2.6 Million The timeless Craftsman at 29 23rd Ave captures the pure vintage vibes...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Delays Spending Most of the Funds Raised by “Mansion Tax” Until Legal Challenges Are Resolved

April 23, 2023

Read more
April 23, 2023

Apartment Association of Greater LA and Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association Sue Los Angeles will delay spending most of the money...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News

Venice Shorts: Neighborhood Council Meetings Back Live And In Person

April 21, 2023

Read more
April 21, 2023

Venice Neighborhood Council Meets in Person for First Time in Two Years, and Faces Challenges Ahead of the New Board’s...

Photo: American Youth Symphony
News

American Youth Symphony’s Spring Concert Celebrates 58 Years of Performance

April 21, 2023

Read more
April 21, 2023

Sunday’s Free Concert Concludes the 2022-34 Season By Susan Payne Much is in store for the American Youth Symphony as...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles County Announces Historic Legal Settlement With LA Alliance to Bring New Resources to Fight Against Homelessness

April 20, 2023

Read more
April 20, 2023

The County of Los Angeles has announced a historic settlement with LA Alliance, resolving a long-running litigation over homelessness. County...

Photo: Nick Walker Studios
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Bar Coucou Brings Parisian Flair to Venice with Artisanal Cocktails and Locally-Sourced Cuisine

April 20, 2023

Read more
April 20, 2023

Aperitif culture meets coastal California at Bar Coucou in Venice Bar Coucou, the new hot spot on 218 Main Street...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Paloma Venice Launches Breakfast Menu and Donates Half of Coffee Sales to Venice Family Clinic

April 20, 2023

Read more
April 20, 2023

Restaurant Is Located At The Iconic Corner Of Abbot Kinney and Venice Boulevard At 600 S Venice Blvd in Venice,...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Specialty Coffee Gear Company Fellow Expands with Venice Retail Store

April 19, 2023

Read more
April 19, 2023

The Store Is Located on Iconic Abbot Kinney Boulevard Specialty coffee gear company, Fellow, is open in Venice, located on...

Photo: Facebook
News

STP Foundation and Erba Markets Host Inaugural Earth Day Venice Celebration

April 19, 2023

Read more
April 19, 2023

Councilmember Traci Park to Make Special Appearance at Street Art and Sustainability Festival By Staff Writer The STP Foundation and...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Venice Branch Library Offers a Variety of Events on Wednesdays Each Week

April 19, 2023

Read more
April 19, 2023

The Library Offers Kids Classes, Yoga, and Drop-In CPR Training By Staff Writer The Venice Branch of The Los Angeles...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR